New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on Tuesday

The Brief Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Cole, a six-time All-Star and 2023 AL Cy Young winner, says he is determined to return stronger after the injury The Yankees must adjust their pitching rotation, with Max Fried leading the staff and Will Warren or Carlos Carrasco as potential fifth starter options, while also dealing with injuries to Luis Gil, Giancarlo Stanton, and DJ LeMahieu.



New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, ending his 2024 season.

What we know:

The Yankees announced that Cole, 34, will have surgery on Tuesday after experiencing discomfort following his second spring training outing last Thursday. He was examined Monday by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. ElAttrache, who serves as the Dodgers’ head team physician, will perform the procedure.

"This isn’t the news any athlete wants to hear, but it’s the necessary next step for my career," Cole said in a statement. "I have a lot left to give, and I’m fully committed to the work ahead. I’ll attack my rehab every day and support the 2025 Yankees each step of the way. … I can’t wait to be back on the mound — stronger than ever."

The backstory:

Cole has been a dominant force in the Yankees’ rotation since signing a nine-year, $324 million contract before the 2020 season. He won the 2023 AL Cy Young Award after posting an 8-5 record with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts. However, last season, he didn’t make his first start until June 19 due to nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow. He finished the year strong, going 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA in five postseason starts.

The other side:

Despite losing their ace, Yankees manager Aaron Boone remains confident in the team’s ability to adapt.

"You've got to be able to handle it and deal with it and maneuver," Boone told the YES Network. "It's not a death sentence for us by any means, so it’s an opportunity for someone else. … The reality is Gerrit still has a lot of pitching in front of him in his career and pitching with the Yankees, and we want that to be as successful as it’s been already."

What's next:

With Cole out, the Yankees will need to adjust their pitching rotation. Max Fried now leads a staff that includes Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt, and Marcus Stroman. The team is considering Will Warren and Carlos Carrasco as potential fifth starter options.

Additionally, the Yankees are dealing with other injuries. AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil will be sidelined for at least three months due to a strained lat muscle. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is out indefinitely with tendon pain in both elbows, and infielder DJ LeMahieu is recovering from a calf strain.