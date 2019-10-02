New York to introduce controversial bail reforms in 2020

Beginning January 1, 2020, most misdemeanor crimes in New York State won’t carry the potential for cash bail and instead, the defendant will be issued a desk ticket, similar to a traffic ticket and ordered back to court at a later date. The move is a cornerstone of the state’s criminal justice reform package, put forth in the state budget.

It is estimated that, due to this change, 40 percent of the 5,000 New York City residents arrested for misdemeanors will be allows to walk free.

“There’s no question, it’s well-documented that this inequity impacts people of color far more than those who are not people of color,” said defense attorney James Kousouros.

However, prosecutor and member of the District Attorneys Association of New York Tony Jordan disagrees.

“There’s a lot of room there where people would be rightly concerned about their safety in their communities,” Jordan said.

Among other changes, grand jury proceedings will no longer be secret and the DA will be required within 15 days of indictment to turn over police reports and grand jury testimony to the defense, a way proponents hope will speed up the trial process.

In a statement to FOX 5 NY, the New York City Police Department said that the changes are ill-advised and lack common sense. They added that lawmakers never consulted with the department on how the reforms could impact public safety.