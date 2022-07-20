New York to analyze COVID policies

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says that an independent team will analyze all the state's COVID-19 policies to determine what went right and what went wrong so that mistakes are not repeated in future emergencies.

"It is something I feel is important because New Yorkers deserve the best from their government," Hochul said.

The review will include everything from closing down and reopening schools, shutting down the economy, mask mandates, PPE supplies, and the testing and vaccine rollouts.

"We're going to be covering policies related to medical procedures and hospitals and patient facilities. The transfer of individuals, venerable populations in congregate settings, homeless shelters, group homes, nursing homes, jails, prisons and how efficient the infection controls were in those settings," Hochul said.

About 16,000 nursing home residents died from COVID in New York. Families, including Queens State Assemblymember Ron Kim have been pushing the governor to examine a policy implemented by the Cuomo administration.

In order to open up more hospital beds, recovering COVID patients were sent back to nursing homes where there were widespread outbreaks.

Hochul says she wants initial findings from the team in six months and a final report to present to the public within a year.