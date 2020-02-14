New York state troopers help fox stuck in soccer net

State troopers rescued a fox that was stuck in a soccer goal net in the Hudson Valley this week.

The New York State Police posted video footage on Facebook of the delicate mission, which took place in Chatham, Columbia County, on Thursday.

"[T]hough we need to work on our video skills, we are proud to bring a high level of service even to those who do not traditionally seek our help," police wrote on Facebook.

The somewhat shaky video shows one trooper carefully cutting the fox out of the net while another records the rescue and tries to throw a blanket over the fox but misses. The video shows the scared fox bite the blanket.

(Throwing a blanket over a wild animal in distress can help immobilize them during a rescue, according to the website Animal Help Now.)

The video doesn't show the moment the fox got free but cops said the operation was a success.

"We are happy to report that everyone involved went home safe including the fox," police said.

The animal appeared to be a gray fox, which, according to the state DEC, usually has a line of black fur on its back leading to a black-tipped tail.

