New York Road Runners announce new race in pandemic era

Racing is back. The New York Road Runners hit the pavement this past Sunday for their first in-person race in over six months due to the coronavirus.

The NYRR Return to Racing pilot was a four-mile run in Central Park with just over 100 runners from local running clubs. The runners tested out new health and safety guidelines that will become part of the "new normal" of future races.

Jim Heim, Road Runners Race Director, explains why it worked.

“The name of the game is social distance," said Heim. "How people are organized, how they're going to start the race. The time trial format made the difference. We started two runners every ten seconds which created great space along the course and at the finish.”

Because Sunday's race worked out so well, the Road Runners are announcing a new public race. It's a 5K on Sunday, October 18 and registration starts Wednesday at Noon.

500 runners is the limit, so make sure to register as soon as possible on the Road Runners website www.NYRR.org.