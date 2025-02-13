New York rejects Louisiana’s request to extradite doctor over abortion pills

The Brief New York Gov. Kathy Hochul denied Louisiana's request to extradite Dr. Maggie Carpenter. The case is expected to test New York’s shield law, which protects doctors who prescribe abortion medication to patients in states where abortion is banned or restricted. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry insists Carpenter should stand trial, while Hochul has directed New York law enforcement not to cooperate with out-of-state abortion-related warrants.



New York Governor Kathy Hochul has denied Louisiana’s request to extradite Dr. Maggie Carpenter, who faces charges for prescribing abortion pills to a pregnant minor in the southern state.

What we know:

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that New York will not honor Louisiana’s request to extradite Dr. Maggie Carpenter.

Carpenter was indicted in Louisiana for allegedly violating the state’s strict abortion ban by prescribing abortion pills to a pregnant minor. The governor emphasized that New York law enforcement has been instructed not to cooperate with out-of-state warrants for such charges.

The backstory:

Dr. Carpenter’s charges mark the first known instance of a doctor facing criminal prosecution for prescribing abortion medication across state lines. Louisiana law allows for a physician convicted of performing an abortion, including one facilitated by medication, to be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

The issue of abortion pills has become a focal point in the national legal and political debate following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Democratic-led states, including New York, have passed shield laws that provide legal protection to medical professionals who prescribe abortion medication to patients in states with abortion bans.

What they're saying:

"I will not be signing an extradition order that came from the governor of Louisiana," Hochul said at a news conference in Manhattan. "Not now, not ever."

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, a Republican, strongly disagreed, stating in a video posted to X: "There is only one right answer in this situation, and it is that that doctor must face extradition to Louisiana where she can stand trial and justice will be served."