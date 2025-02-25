New York prison guard strike enters second week

The Brief A wildcat strike by guards at prisons across New York is in its second week Governor Kathy Hochul says the strike is illegal and has deployed 6,500 National Guard members to replace the missing officers Prisoner right's groups say inmates are facing medical care disruptions, while corrections officers cite unsafe conditions and long working hours as reasons for the strike.



A wildcat strike by guards at New York’s prisons, now in its second week, is fueling fears over deteriorating conditions behind bars after a 61-year-old inmate died over the weekend.

What we know:

The ongoing strike by New York state prison guards has led to widespread concerns over prison safety and inmate welfare. The strike, which union leaders say was not officially sanctioned, has seen 14,000 of the state’s 16,000 correctional officers at 40 of the state's 42 prisons walk off the job.

Governor Kathy Hochul has declared the strike illegal under the state’s Taylor Law and has deployed 6,500 National Guard members to replace the missing officers. Additionally, a judge issued a temporary restraining order mandating the officers return to work, but compliance remains low.

Mediation between the state and the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association began earlier this week.

By the numbers:

40 out of 42 state prisons affected by the strike.

14,000 corrections officers participating in the walkout.

6,500 National Guard troops deployed to fill staffing gaps.

24 hours – the length of some forced work shifts for corrections officers.

1,938 assaults on prison staff recorded in the first 11 months of 2024, nearly doubling from 1,043 in 2019.

2,697 reported assaults on incarcerated individuals in the same time frame, up from 1,267 in 2019.

The other side:

The Legal Aid Society and prisoner rights groups argue that the strike has severely disrupted access to medical care, legal services, and daily necessities for inmates. Reports suggest some prisoners have not received essential medications such as insulin and blood pressure medication.

Supervising Attorney Antony Gemmell of the Prisoners' Rights Project stated, "They are not receiving food in many cases, they are not receiving critical medical care. Things like insulin for diabetes, cancer treatment, and they are completely stripped of access to legal counsel in many cases."

Additionally, the union representing correctional officers says that while the strike is technically unsanctioned, it stems from growing concerns over unsafe working conditions. Officers have pointed to increased violence inside prisons and long, mandatory overtime shifts.

Retired corrections officer Ed Ventre said, "Officers are being mandated to work 24 hours straight, with the threat of termination if they leave the prison."

The backstory:

New York state prison guards have gone on strike before. In 1979, a similar walkout lasted 16 days before the National Guard was deployed to restore order. The current strike follows years of increasing tensions between corrections officers and state officials over staffing shortages and changes in inmate disciplinary procedures.

In 2021, New York passed the HALT Act, which limits the use of solitary confinement, a change that corrections officers argue has made prisons more dangerous by keeping violent inmates in circulation. However, prisoner advocates say the law protects incarcerated individuals from abuse.

What's next:

Governor Hochul has warned that striking officers may face severe penalties, including the loss of health benefits, fines, and possible termination. Under the Taylor Law, public employees who participate in illegal strikes could lose two days’ pay for each day they remain on strike.