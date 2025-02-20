Six New York prison guards indicted for murder in beating death of handcuffed inmate

The Brief Six New York prison guards have been indicted for second degree murder in the beating death of handcuffed inmate Robert Brooks at an upstate NY prison. Body-camera footage captured the attack, showing officers striking Brooks and lifting him by the neck before his death the following day. Governor Hochul has vowed accountability, announcing firings and charges amid a growing prison staff strike and calls for increased oversight.



Six corrections officers in New York have been charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of Robert Brooks, a handcuffed inmate at Marcy Correctional Facility.

The violent incident, which was captured on body-camera footage, has sparked outrage from advocates and lawmakers.

Body camera footage shows assault of Robert Brooks

What we know:

Six corrections officers have been indicted on second-degree murder charges in the death of Robert Brooks, who was beaten while handcuffed at Marcy Correctional Facility in December. Four additional prison workers are facing lesser charges related to the attack.

Body-camera footage, which has no audio, shows multiple officers striking Brooks, lifting him by the neck, and dropping him. The footage appears to show the officers acting with indifference. Brooks, 43, died the following day.

An autopsy determined that Brooks’ death was a homicide caused by compression of the neck and multiple blunt force injuries.

Timeline:

The fatal beating took place on December 9, just hours after Brooks was transferred to Marcy Correctional Facility. He had been serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree assault since 2017. The next day, Brooks was pronounced dead.

In January, the county medical examiner’s office released the autopsy findings, confirming homicide as the cause of death. Later that month, Brooks’ son, Robert Brooks Jr., filed a federal lawsuit alleging systematic brutality within the prison system.

On February 15, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the officers involved would be charged with murder. That same day, Fitzpatrick presented the charges in court, and the accused officers began appearing before a judge in Utica.

The backstory:

Marcy Correctional Facility has a history of alleged abuse. A 2022 report from the Correctional Association of New York documented accusations of staff violence against inmates, particularly in areas without cameras, such as transport vans and showers. In October 2022, individuals incarcerated at the facility reported routine physical abuse.

Fitzpatrick took over the case after New York Attorney General Letitia James recused herself due to prior legal representation of some of the accused officers in unrelated civil cases.

The charges

The six officers charged with second-degree murder are Nicholas Anzalone, David Kingsley, Anthony Farina, Christopher Walrath, Mathew Galliher, and one individual whose name was redacted. They also face first-degree manslaughter charges, which imply they are criminally liable for the actions of others.

Galliher was additionally charged with gang assault. Three other officers—Michael Mashaw, Michael Fisher, and David Walters—were charged with lesser manslaughter offenses. Another worker, Nicolas Gentile, was charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly cleaning up Brooks’ blood in an attempt to conceal the crime.

What they're saying:

"Today we have taken an important step on the long road to accountability and justice," said Robert Ricks, Brook's father in a statement. " I appreciate the work of the grand jury and look forward to the swift and vigorous prosecution of this case by District Attorney Fitzpatrick. As I have said before, I truly believe that my son died so that others may live. The first step towards accountability is obtaining convictions of those who murdered him."

Governor Hochul issued a strong statement: "Robert Brooks should be alive today. The brutal attack on Mr. Brooks was sickening, and I immediately moved to terminate the employment of those involved. Now, the perpetrators have been rightfully charged with murder, and State Police are making arrests."

Jennifer Scaife, executive director of the Correctional Association of New York, emphasized the role of body-camera footage in securing charges: "It’s fortunate that video evidence of a callous murder made it possible for charges to be brought against these officers. For far too long, that evidence has not existed, making transparency and accountability out of reach."

What's next:

The case is ongoing, with legal proceedings expected to continue in the coming months. Governor Hochul has ordered the termination of more than a dozen employees implicated in the attack. Meanwhile, a wildcat strike among corrections officers, which began earlier this week, has expanded to 36 correctional facilities across the state, further complicating the situation.