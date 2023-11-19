New York Penn Station's 7th Avenue entrance reopens

New York Penn Station's busiest entrance reopened Sunday for the holiday season with new accessibility options.

The 7th and 32nd Street doors were under construction, adding an elevator to make it ADA-accessible.

The entrance was also expanded by 50%, allowing more travelers to pass through the area.

New entrance features include:

New ADA-accessible elevator

Three new transit-grade escalators connecting passengers with the station's mezzanine level

Wider sidewalks to improve safety and navigation along the west side of Seventh Avenue between West 31st and 33rd Street

New glass canopy that allows natural light into the station below

Illuminated Penn Station signs to locate one of the station’s main entrances

The project was made possible by Amtrak's investment in upgrades.