New York Penn Station's 7th Avenue entrance reopens
NEW YORK CITY - New York Penn Station's busiest entrance reopened Sunday for the holiday season with new accessibility options.
The 7th and 32nd Street doors were under construction, adding an elevator to make it ADA-accessible.
The entrance was also expanded by 50%, allowing more travelers to pass through the area.
New entrance features include:
- New ADA-accessible elevator
- Three new transit-grade escalators connecting passengers with the station's mezzanine level
- Wider sidewalks to improve safety and navigation along the west side of Seventh Avenue between West 31st and 33rd Street
- New glass canopy that allows natural light into the station below
- Illuminated Penn Station signs to locate one of the station’s main entrances
The project was made possible by Amtrak's investment in upgrades.