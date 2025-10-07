New York, New Jersey rank in Top 20 safest states to live in: report

article

The Brief Vermont, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire place highest in WalletHub’s 2025 "Safest States to Live In." New Jersey is 16th overall and New York lands 17th overall in the 50-state safety ranking. The ranking evaluates states across personal, financial, road, workplace safety and emergency preparedness metrics.



New York and New Jersey can take a little comfort in the latest state safety rankings in WalletHub’s 2025 "Safest States to Live In." The two states secured a spot in the top half, placing in the top 20 of all states.

What we know:

WalletHub’s methodology spans 52 safety indicators grouped into five categories:

Personal & Residential Safety

Financial Safety

Road Safety

Workplace Safety

Emergency Preparedness

For each state, metrics such as assaults per capita, thefts, job safety and disaster-related losses are factored into a composite score.

Dig deeper:

Vermont leads the list as the safest state for 2025, followed by Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Meanwhile, WalletHub places New York just ahead of states like Idaho (18th) in the top twenty.

New York and New Jersey's performance in each safety category helps explain its mid-ranking. While they score well in areas like emergency preparedness and personal safety, they face challenges in road safety and financial metrics, where some states outperform them.

Top safest states in America

Vermont Massachusetts New Hampshire Maine Utah Connecticut Hawaii Minnesota Rhode Island Wyoming Indiana Iowa Maryland Virginia Washington New Jersey New York Idaho Wisconsin Kentucky