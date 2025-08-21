New York, New Jersey high schools that rank in the top 100 nationwide

article

The Brief U.S. News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the nation's best high schools, with several schools in New York and New Jersey making the top 100. High Technology High School in Lincroft, New Jersey and Bergen County Academies in Hackensack, New Jersey, are among the top-ranked schools. The rankings are based on a rigorous analysis of data from thousands of schools, with college readiness being a primary factor.



In a country with tens of thousands of high schools, these high schools in New York and New Jersey ranked among the nation's top 100.

What we know:

According to U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best High Schools rankings, several high schools in New York and New Jersey have earned a spot among the nation's best.

New Jersey schools were particularly well-represented, with 40% of the state's schools ranking in the top quarter of U.S. high schools. High Technology High School in Lincroft, for example, was ranked 27th nationally. Other New Jersey schools that made the top 100 include Bergen County Academies (41st), Edison Academy Magnet School (59th) and Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School (77th).

In New York, several schools were ranked among the best in the country. Queens High School for the Sciences at York College and High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY in New York City are mentioned as high-performing institutions, ranking 25th and 26th respectively. Both schools had a 100% graduation rate, according to the report.

The rankings, which evaluate nearly 18,000 public high schools across the country, are based on a rigorous analysis of key statistics, including state test scores, college readiness and graduation rates.

The top spot on the national list went to BASIS Tucson North in Arizona.

RELATED: This Pennsylvania high school ranks in the top 10 nationwide

Local schools in the top 100

New York schools

25th: Queens High School for the Sciences at York College in Queens

26th: High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY in Manhattan

33rd: Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan

47th: Staten Island Technical High School in Staten Island

50th: Bronx High School of Science in the Bronx

61st: High School of American Studies at Lehman College in the Bronx

67th: Brooklyn Latin School in Brooklyn

71st: Brooklyn Technical High School in Brooklyn

New Jersey schools

27th: High Technology High School, Monmouth County Vocational School District

41st: Bergen County Academies, Bergen County Vocational Technical School District

59th: Edison Academy Magnet School, Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District

77th: Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School, Jersey City Public Schools

79th: Union County Magnet High School, Union County Vocational-Technical School District

80th: Biotechnology High School, Monmouth County Vocational School District

82nd: Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro, Bergen County Vocational Technical School District

90th: Woodbridge Academy Magnet School, Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District

94th: Academy for Information Technology, Union County Vocational-Technical School District