New York, New Jersey high schools that rank in the top 100 nationwide
NEW YORK - In a country with tens of thousands of high schools, these high schools in New York and New Jersey ranked among the nation's top 100.
What we know:
According to U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best High Schools rankings, several high schools in New York and New Jersey have earned a spot among the nation's best.
New Jersey schools were particularly well-represented, with 40% of the state's schools ranking in the top quarter of U.S. high schools. High Technology High School in Lincroft, for example, was ranked 27th nationally. Other New Jersey schools that made the top 100 include Bergen County Academies (41st), Edison Academy Magnet School (59th) and Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School (77th).
In New York, several schools were ranked among the best in the country. Queens High School for the Sciences at York College and High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY in New York City are mentioned as high-performing institutions, ranking 25th and 26th respectively. Both schools had a 100% graduation rate, according to the report.
The rankings, which evaluate nearly 18,000 public high schools across the country, are based on a rigorous analysis of key statistics, including state test scores, college readiness and graduation rates.
The top spot on the national list went to BASIS Tucson North in Arizona.
RELATED: This Pennsylvania high school ranks in the top 10 nationwide
Local schools in the top 100
New York schools
- 25th: Queens High School for the Sciences at York College in Queens
- 26th: High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY in Manhattan
- 33rd: Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan
- 47th: Staten Island Technical High School in Staten Island
- 50th: Bronx High School of Science in the Bronx
- 61st: High School of American Studies at Lehman College in the Bronx
- 67th: Brooklyn Latin School in Brooklyn
- 71st: Brooklyn Technical High School in Brooklyn
New Jersey schools
- 27th: High Technology High School, Monmouth County Vocational School District
- 41st: Bergen County Academies, Bergen County Vocational Technical School District
- 59th: Edison Academy Magnet School, Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District
- 77th: Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School, Jersey City Public Schools
- 79th: Union County Magnet High School, Union County Vocational-Technical School District
- 80th: Biotechnology High School, Monmouth County Vocational School District
- 82nd: Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro, Bergen County Vocational Technical School District
- 90th: Woodbridge Academy Magnet School, Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District
- 94th: Academy for Information Technology, Union County Vocational-Technical School District
The Source: This article uses information sourced from the U.S. News & World Report.