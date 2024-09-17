How to register to vote in NY on National Voter Registration Day

article

As the 2024 election approaches, New Yorkers are already getting ready to head to the polls.

Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to celebrating democracy with the mission of getting eligible citizens registered to vote.

Celebrated every September, and this year on September 17, organizations across the nation will be participating in a coordinated effort to spread awareness about the importance of preparing for Election Day by registering to vote.

Whether you’re registering for the first time or updating your voter registration, there are several convenient ways to do so before the upcoming deadlines.

Here’s what you need to know.

How to register to vote in NY

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

You can start or update your voter registration online through New York’s official election website.

There are also register by mail or in person options.

These methods allow flexibility, ensuring all eligible voters can participate in the November 5, 2024 election.

How to check your voter registration in NY

Verifying your registration helps avoid issues on election day.

If you’re unsure of your registration status, you can easily confirm it through New York’s election website.

When's the last day to register to vote in NY?

All voter registration methods share the same deadline, which falls on Saturday, Oct. 26.

This deadline applies to registering online, by mail (the registration must be received by this date), and in person.

With these options, New Yorkers have a variety of ways to ensure they’re ready to vote in the 2024 election. Be sure to meet the deadline and check your status.

How to vote early in NY

Several states begin the early voting process in September , putting the election season already underway.

Depending on where you live, your state may offer one of the following ways to vote before Election Day:

Early in-person voting

Voting by mail, or sometimes called absentee voting

Find your nearest poll site here.