NYC ranks in 'Top 5 worst mosquito cities' in the U.S., new list shows

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The Brief New York ranks on Orkin’s 2026 list of worst mosquito cities. Experts say mosquito activity is spreading beyond traditional hotspots. Health risks remain a concern as mosquito season ramps up.



New York City is once again among the worst places in the country for mosquitoes, ranking in the Top 5 in a new national report.

What we know:

New York ranked No. 3 on Orkin’s 2026 Mosquito Cities List, placing it among the worst cities in the U.S. for mosquito activity.

Los Angeles held the top spot for the sixth straight year, followed by Chicago.

The rankings are based on the number of residential mosquito treatments performed by Orkin between March 2025 and March 2026.

Big picture view:

Experts say mosquito activity is no longer concentrated in just one region of the country.

"Over the past decade, we’ve seen mosquito activity expand beyond traditional hotspots and become a nationwide concern," said Shannon Sked, Orkin entomologist.

Cities across the Midwest and other regions are seeing growing mosquito pressure, driven in part by shifting climate conditions and the spread of species like the yellow fever mosquito.

The worst mosquito cities in the U.S.

Here are the top 20 cities on Orkin’s 2026 Mosquito Cities List:

Los Angeles Chicago New York Detroit Atlanta Washington, D.C. Houston Dallas Cleveland Denver Raleigh, N.C. Charlotte, N.C. Minneapolis Philadelphia Indianapolis Tampa, Fla. Miami San Francisco Orlando, Fla. Columbus, Ohio

Why you should care:

Mosquitoes are considered the deadliest animal in the world, responsible for more than 600,000 malaria-related deaths each year, according to the CDC.

In the U.S., they can spread diseases including West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis and Zika.

What you can do:

Orkin recommends following the "BITE" method to reduce risk:

Block skin with long sleeves and repellents

Install tight-fitting screens

Trim vegetation

Eliminate standing water

What's next:

Mosquito activity is expected to increase through the summer months as peak season begins.