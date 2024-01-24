New York prepares to let residents grow marijuana at home: Find out if you qualify

There’s a saying in business that it should be a goal to "cut out the middleman."

That is exactly what New York State is moving toward, as the state's Office of Cannabis Management has begun outlining rules to allow residents to grow marijuana inside their homes.

What are the proposed rules?

The current draft requires residents to be 21 or older to cultivate up to six mature plants – which are ones where the buds are visible – and six immature plants per home.

Residents could keep up to five pounds of flowers on hand, significantly more than the current 3-ounce limit for legal possession.

Residents are not allowed to sell what they grow.

Melissa Moore, of the Drug Policy Alliance, said the move is a crucial step in the right direction.

"It would just mean that people don't necessarily have to go through consumer experience where they're trying to find a dispensary, which has been quite a challenge as the state has been grappling with multiple lawsuits that have really delayed the rollout," Moore said.

"It's going to make a really, really big difference," said Alexander Ouvaroff, CEO of The Budgrower, one of many companies selling kits for people to grow marijuana at home.

Ouvaroff said those who grow at home can save more than 90% compared to buying cannabis from retailers.

"In the state of New York, you're probably going to be allowed to grow six plants," Ouvaroff said. "That means you're going to be able to the basic grow to be able to generate around $12,000 worth of yield."

As big as the savings will be, some New Yorkers will not be allowed to participate, including those who live in NYCHA or government housing.

While the state has legalized marijuana, on the federal level, it is still illegal.

Other details still need to be hashed out, like rules over the strong aroma of weed that can waft far beyond the walls of one’s apartment, and what to do to make sure the product is out of the reach of those who are under 21.