New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado will not run for re-election with Gov. Hochul

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado announced that he will not seek re-election alongside Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2026.

‘All options are on the table’

What we know:

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado confirmed on Monday that he will not run for re-election on the ticket with Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2026. Delgado, who was appointed to the role in 2022, said he will serve out his current term, which runs until January 2027.

In a statement, Delgado expressed his commitment to remaining active in state government, stating, "I am determined to be your voice in state government now and in the future. All options are on the table, and I will be exploring them."

The announcement comes amid speculation that Delgado may pursue other political offices, including a potential gubernatorial run.

Hochul and Delgado's deteriorating relationship

The backstory:

Delgado, a former congressman representing New York’s 19th Congressional District, was selected by Hochul to serve as her lieutenant governor in 2022 after her initial running mate, Brian Benjamin, resigned after being indicted on federal wire fraud and bribery charges. The charges against Benjamin were dropped in January 2025.

Hochul and Delgado's relationship has grown increasingly fraught over the last year.

In 2024, Delgado broke with Hochul, calling on then-President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.

Earlier this month, Delgado publicly called for Mayor Eric Adams to resign while Hochul was considering whether to remove him from office.

‘He is simply not interested in doing the job’

What they're saying:

Gov. Hochul's office released a statement in response to Delgado’s announcement, stating that the administration had already begun the process of selecting a new running mate for 2026.

"Today, Antonio Delgado finally said out loud what has been obvious for quite some time: he is simply not interested in doing the job of the Lieutenant Governor of the State of New York," Hochul Communications Director Anthony Hogrebe said in a statement. "Governor Hochul had already begun taking steps to identify a new running mate for 2026. We will also be reallocating responsibilities within the administration to ensure that important initiatives that had been within the Lieutenant Governor’s office are no longer neglected. Governor Hochul wishes him the best in his future endeavors."

What's next:

While Delgado has not officially declared his candidacy for any office, his statement leaves the door open for future runs, including for governor.