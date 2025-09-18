Phoenix Mercury beat New York Liberty 86-60 to even series

The Brief The Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 86-60 in Game 2, evening the best-of-three playoff series. Phoenix led by 14 at the half and scored the first six points of the third quarter to take a 20-point lead. Game 3 will be Friday night in Phoenix.



Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas each scored 15 points to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 86-60 in Game 2 on Wednesday night, evening the best-of-three playoff series.

Dig deeper:

Sabally was coming off one of the worst shooting games of her career when she was 2 for 17 in Game 1, but said in practice Tuesday that she was confident she’d bounce back. Kahleah Copper and DeWanna Bonner each had 14.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Alyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury heads for the net as Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty defends during Game Two of the first round of the WNBA playoffs at Barclays Center on September 17, 2025 in t Expand

New York had a huge emotional lift before the game with Breanna Stewart able to play after spraining the MCL in her left knee in overtime of Game 1 on Sunday. She was in her customary starting spot, but was mostly ineffective with just six points in 20 minutes. The boost from Stewart playing didn’t last long.

After the 75-69 Game 1 loss, Phoenix players felt they missed a lot of shots they normally hit. Those shots were falling on Wednesday night.

Phoenix led by 14 at the half and scored the first six points of the third quarter to take a 20-point lead. The Mercury held the Liberty without a basket in the third until Emma Meesseman scored with 1:35 left in the period. New York missed its first 12 shots before that.

Meesseman had 11 points to lead the Liberty, who only got 32 points out of their starting group.

What's next:

The decisive Game 3 will be Friday night in Phoenix.