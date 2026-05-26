What to know about the New York Knicks headed to the NBA championship

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The Brief The New York Knicks are heading back to the NBA Finals for the first time in more than a quarter-century. New York overwhelmed Cleveland 130-93 on Monday night to complete the four-game series sweep. The Finals begin June 3, with the Knicks set to face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs.



The New York Knicks are heading back to the NBA Finals for the first time in more than a quarter-century, putting the franchise within striking distance of its first championship since 1973 after a dominant sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

What was the score against the Cavs?

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 25: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals on May 25, 2026 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: Expand

What we know:

New York overwhelmed Cleveland 130-93 on Monday night to complete the four-game series sweep and continue one of the most impressive postseason runs in franchise history. The Knicks have now won 11 straight playoff games, tied for the third-longest postseason winning streak in NBA history.

When do the Knicks play?

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 25: Walt Frazier & Patrick Ewing hand Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks the Larry Bird Trophy after being named the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals Most Valuable Player after Game Four of the 2026 NBA Eastern Confer Expand

The Finals begin June 3, with the Knicks set to face either the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs. The Western Conference finals is tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

Will the Knicks end the 53-year title drought?

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 25: Filmmaker and actor Spike Lee celebrates after the New York Knicks defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: Use Expand

The backstory:

The Knicks have not won an NBA championship since 1973 and have not appeared in the Finals since losing to the Spurs in 1999.

Now, New York is just four wins away from ending one of the longest championship droughts in professional sports.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 25: Knicks fans celebrate winning the eastern conference championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 25, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks last reached the NBA Finals in 1999, falling to the Spurs, and are seeking the Expand

The Knicks became the first team to sweep Cleveland in the conference finals since the Cavaliers entered the league in 1970.

Ticket prices soaring at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 25: Knicks fans celebrate winning the eastern conference championship against the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 25, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks last reached the NBA Finals in 1999, falling to the Spurs, and are seeking the Expand

The excitement surrounding the Knicks’ Finals run is already driving ticket prices to staggering levels.

According to secondary-market ticket sites, the lowest-priced upper-level seats for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 8 were listed around $3,700 Tuesday morning.

Demand is expected to rise even further depending on the matchup and series outlook.

Madison Square Garden has not hosted an NBA Finals game since June 1999, when the Knicks lost to San Antonio in five games.

Who will the Knicks play in the championship?

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 25: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks talks to the media after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals on May 25, 2026 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER Expand

What's next:

The Knicks split their regular-season series differently against the two possible Western Conference opponents.

New York won two of three games against San Antonio, including a 124-113 victory over the Spurs in the NBA Cup final in Las Vegas in December. A matchup with San Antonio would also create a rematch of the Knicks’ last Finals appearance in 1999.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 25: Filmmaker and actor Spike Lee celebrates after the New York Knicks defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: Use Expand

Oklahoma City presents a different challenge. The defending NBA champions swept the Knicks during the regular season and have emerged as one of the league’s most dominant teams.

Regardless of the opponent, the Knicks enter the Finals playing their best basketball of the season.