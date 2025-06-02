Fire in Goshen, NY leaves father and 2 young sons dead

article

The Brief A father and his two sons were killed in a fire in Goshen, police said. Police said the boys were found inside the home. They were taken to a hospital, where they later died.



A father and his two young sons were killed in a fire over the weekend in Goshen, NY, the New York State Police said.

What we know:

The fire happened on Saturday just after 8 p.m. at a home located on Pulaski Highway in Orange County.

According to state police, officials arrived on scene to find the home completely engulfed in flames.

Shane Munn, 50, was found dead inside the home. Police said the two boys – ages 12 and 17 – were also found inside. They were taken to Garnett Health Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, where they later died.

What they're saying:

"In moments of great loss, we are reminded of the strength of our community and the courage of those who serve," Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta said in a post on Facebook. "Our first responders put themselves in harm’s way to protect others, and their dedication does not go unnoticed. We stand with the family and the Goshen community during this difficult time."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire, as well as the identities of the two young boys, were unknown at the time.