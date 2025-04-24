Giants select Abdul Carter with third pick of 2025 NFL Draft, Jets pick Armand Membou at 7

article

The New York Giants selected Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.

Carter, who led the country with 23 1/2 tackles for loss and had 12 sacks last season, bolsters a Giants defense that already has solid pass rushers in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns and a strong D-line that includes Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence.

The speedy and explosive Carter was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American pick last season and steadily saw his draft stock soar while also drawing comparisons to former Penn State star and current Dallas Cowboys standout Micah Parsons.

Carter, a native of Philadelphia, was originally a traditional linebacker during his first two seasons at Penn State before moving to defensive end last year. The move paid off as the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Carter’s athleticism and elite first step off the ball immediately made him one of college football’s most dominant pass rushers.

The Giants, along with many other teams, envision Carter as a dominant force in the NFL, too. And with New York having signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, quarterback wasn’t a pressing need for general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stands on stage after announcing Armand Membou after he was chosen by the New York Jets with the seventh overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis.

Later, the New York Jets selected Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou with the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

With the Jets entering the draft with several needs, including at right tackle, new general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn opted to add another big, physical building block for the offensive line.

The addition of Membou comes a year after New York drafted Olu Fashanu with the 11th overall pick. Fashanu started at both offensive tackle spots last year, but played well late after he took over on the left side for the injured Tyron Smith. If Fashanu stays at left tackle, it would appear Membou would take over on the right side.

"I had a feeling this was going to be my home," Membou said during a video call moments after being drafted.

The Jets have an opening at right tackle after Morgan Moses signed with New England as a free agent last month. New York also has Carter Warren, Max Mitchell and Chukwuma Okorafor who could play right tackle, but the 6-foot-4, 330-pound Membou could be a plug-in and play option.

Membou has terrific speed and body control and has been impressive as a pass blocker. He was a second-team All-SEC selection last season after starting 12 games at right tackle for Missouri. He also allowed no sacks last season and should help provide protection for new Jets quarterback Justin Fields.

"They're getting a mauler, for sure," Membou said. "I'm going to make sure to keep my quarterback clean."

Membou’s selection at No. 7 marked the first time the Jets have taken a player in that spot in the NFL draft.