The Brief A storm is moving up the East Coast this weekend, threatening early Thanksgiving travel. Heavy rain and gusty winds are forecast for New York and Long Island starting Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service predicts that Long Island and southern Connecticut will see the heaviest rain.



A coastal storm is moving up the East Coast through the New York region starting Saturday night, threatening early Thanksgiving travel with heavy rain and wind.

Pre-Thanksgiving storm moves up East Coast

Timeline:

This weekend's storm is moving up the coast after drenching Florida over the last several days. After moving through the Carolinas, it's expected to move off the coast before heading north to our region.

Clouds are expected to move through the mid-Atlantic Saturday evening, with "pop-up sprinkles" showing up in Philadelphia and South Jersey Sunday morning, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia's Weather Authority.

The tri-state area will see heavier rain moving in later Sunday, progressing through the evening.

The rain will continue through Sunday night before heading further northeast into New England.

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Expected rainfall totals

By the numbers:

FOX Weather and the National Weather Service are predicting about 1 to 2 inches of rain throughout the region on Sunday into Monday, but Long Island and Southern Connecticut are expected to see some of the heaviest rain. Forecasters predict areas further east seeing up to 3 inches of rain.

Winds will also be an issue, with sustained winds around 10 to 15 mph along the coast, with gusts expected between 25 and 30 mph. Officials say there is even a low chance for gusts between 40 and 45 mph out east if the storm’s track moves closer to the region.

More rain coming on Thanksgiving

What's next:

While the rain will move out after Monday morning, the NWS predicts an even larger storm moving into our area just in time for Thanksgiving, one that "has the potential to be more impactful regarding wind and coastal flooding."