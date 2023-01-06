Record amount of fentanyl seized in New York state in 2022

"To put that into perspective, throughout 2022 we seized enough deadly doses of fentanyl in New York for more than three times the population of New York State." — DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino III

Authorities seized record amounts of fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and fentanyl powder in New York state during 2022.

The numbers were announced by the Drug Enforcement Administration, New York Division and the New York City’s Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor.

RELATED: DEA finds candy-like fentanyl pills in LEGO box in NYC

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A woman was arrested allegedly with approximately 15,000 fentanyl pills concealed in a LEGO box. (DEA photo)

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s New York Division, which covers the state, seized 1.9 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills (a 152% increase from 2021) and 1,958 pounds of fentanyl, which is the equivalent of 72 million lethal doses. Nearly 30,000 pounds of cocaine, over 700 pounds of heroin and 1,800 pounds of methamphetamine were also seized.

"Thousands of New Yorkers are mourning precious lives claimed by deadly fentanyl last year. Fentanyl saturates the illegal drug supply in New York City and is a factor in roughly 80% of overdose deaths." — Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan

Brennan continued to say "even casual or occasional illegal drug use could be fatal, and with an explosion in counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, a single tablet purchased online or on social media could be deadly."

Record amount of fentanyl seized in 2022 in New York (DEA/NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor)

In 2022, over 950,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl were seized, an increase of more than 425% over 2021.

RELATED: $6M in fentanyl pills seized in the Bronx

RELATED: $7 million in fentanyl and heroin found hidden in Bronx apartment

Record amount of fentanyl seized in 2022 in New York (DEA/NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 3,000 fatal overdoses occurred in New York City in the 12 months ending in July 2022. The CDC said around 8 in 10 of the deaths are due to fentanyl.

Record amount of fentanyl seized in 2022 in New York (DEA/NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor)

December alone resulted in the seizure of around 175,000 fentanyl pills, according to preliminary data.

Authorities say fentanyl is primarily brought into the United States from Mexico through drug cartels. They are primarily sold on social media and advertised as prescription medications, such as OxyContin, Percocet and Xanax. The fake prescription pills only contain filler and fentanyl, according to the DEA.

"Seizing illegal narcotics is integral to the NYPD’s mission of protecting our city and its people." — Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell

Nationwide, the DEA seized over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder during the calendar year. The DEA Laboratory estimates the seizures represent more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl, which is enough deadly doses of fentanyl to kill every American.

"It is a highly addictive man-made opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, the small amount that fits on the tip of a pencil, is considered a potentially deadly dose," a statement from the DEA read.

The DEA also seized nearly 131,000 pounds of methamphetamine, over 4,300 pounds of heroin and over 444,000 pounds of cocaine.

Record amount of fentanyl seized in 2022 in New York (DEA/NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor)

The DEA alerted the public last month to a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills. Lab testing in 2022 revealed 6 out of 10 fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl – an increase from DEA’s announcement in 2021 that 4 out of 10 fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills contain a potentially deadly dose.

The DEA is now providing a regularly updated counter to track approximate amounts of fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder seized by them.