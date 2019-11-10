New York drivers outraged over Connecticut toll proposal

A proposal by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to charge drivers to use a stretch of I-684 near Greenwich has left some New Yorkers enraged.

Lamont wants drivers from New York to pay to use the small stretch of road as part of his CT2030 transportation plan. It would put 14 toll gantries on bridges across the state, including on I-684 to help pay for Connecticut’s crumbling infrastructure.

According to Lamont’s proposal, Connecticut drivers with E-Z Pass would pay between 40 and 80 cents, but trucks and out of state drivers including New York could pay up to $5 in tolls.

“It’s not acceptable,” said New York State Senator Shelley Mayer. “This is really a New York-focused tax by the Connecticut governor.”