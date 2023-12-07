Traffic in NYC: Here are the Gridlock Alert Days for the rest of the year

City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, and even busier streets. It's that time of year in NYC again when everything is merry and maddening all at the same time.

The NYC Department of Transportation calls the busiest traffic days of the year Gridlock Alert Days .

These days are considered to be some of the busiest commuter days in the city.

As always, the DOT's advice is as follows: Consider walking, biking, or taking public transportation whenever possible.

2023 Gridlock days

If you drive into Manhattan on these days— especially near Midtown — expect to see heavy traffic.

Thursday, December 7

Friday, December 8

Tuesday, December 12

Wednesday, December 13

Thursday, December 14

Friday, December 15

You can learn more about Gridlock Alert Days here .

An alternate side parking sign in New York. A spike in car ownership, dining sheds and the comeback of alternate-side parking are making it tougher than ever to find spaces. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Parking in NYC

If you drive, it's important to know where you can and cannot park.

Many streets in the city have alternate-side regulations to allow for street cleaning. Most alternate-side parking signs are marked with a "P" crosse out by a broom.

Some areas have three-hour restrictions, but the times vary.

The city suspends alternate-side parking rules on legal and religious holidays and emergencies like severe weather.

Some metered parking zones have alternate side parking rules as well.

Note: When alternate side parking is suspended for a holiday or any other reason, the other parking meters remain in effect.

For automatic updates on parking visit @NYCASP on X.

See the latest NYPD traffic advisories here .