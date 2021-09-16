article

That time of the year has come again when New Yorkers have to deal with especially terrible traffic in Midtown Manhattan because of the United Nations General Assembly and then later on the holidays.

And despite the pandemic, traffic in Manhattan can be overwhelming, perhaps, in part, because fewer people are using mass transit and more and more businesses and companies have brought employees back to the workplace.

The city's Transportation Department calls the busiest traffic days of the year Gridlock Alert Days .

"Whether traveling for work, errands or recreation, please consider walking, biking or taking public transportation whenever possible," DOT states.

If you drive into Manhattan — especially around Midtown — on any of these 19 days, you'll make the problem worse and probably feel pretty frustrated, too.

2021 Gridlock Alert Days

Monday, Sept. 20

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Thursday, Sept. 23

Friday, Sept. 24

Monday, Sept. 27

Thursday, Nov. 18

Friday, Nov. 19

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Thursday, Dec. 2

Friday, Dec. 3

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Thursday, Dec. 9

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Thursday, Dec. 16

Friday, Dec. 17

Wednesday, Dec. 22

You can see the latest NYPD traffic advisories here .

You can learn more about Gridlock Alert Days here .

