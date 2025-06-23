NYC on 'high alert' after Iran bombs US bases: What that means

The Brief The NYPD is on high alert for any potential threats to New York City after the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, and the Mideast country retaliated by bombing U.S. bases in Qatar. NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner went on Good Day New York to discuss heightened security measures in the city. "We have wonderful equipment, we have great training, we are well positioned to deal with all of these threats."



Iran attacked a United States air base in Qatar days after the U.S. military carried out a surprise attack on three Iranian nuclear sites. New York City officials and the New York Police Department (NYPD) are on high alert for any potential threats to the city.

Potential threats to NYC

What we know:

The NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism, Rebecca Weiner, went on Good Day New York to discuss heightened security measures in New York City after the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear facilities last weekend.

"We've been in a heightened threat environment… since October 7th," Weiner said. "What happened over the weekend was an inflection point."

She explains that the process of dealing with threats remains the same, but is tailored to specific events.

The NYPD deployed additional resources to religious, cultural and diplomatic sites across the city in response to the U.S. missile strikes on Iran; the department is also coordinating with its federal partners to monitor for any potential local impacts the situation could lead to.

"High visibility patrols to deter any would-be bad actors from striking a soft target," Weiner clarified on the additional resources.

Intelligence work is also a priority. "Doubling down on partnerships, reaching out to make sure that we're not missing anything: tips, leads, threats. The intel piece is really fundamental."

Weiner also says that the NYPD are prepared for the upcoming celebrations on July 4. "That is a day when we have all of our resources, all of our tools, all of our assets out there helping us make sure that New Yorkers enjoy a wonderful July 4."

Cybersecurity

"We are working actively with our partners to try to mitigate [cyber incidents], if they were to materialize here," Weiner confirms.

She goes on to say that the NYPD has partnerships with federal and international state locals. "We have wonderful equipment, we have great training, we are well positioned to deal with all of these threats."

Ultimately, Weiner's advice for New Yorkers: "Go about your business, leave us to deal with the challenge."

Other government officials' responses

What they're saying:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch met with international liaisons to discuss how the situation in the Middle East could have repercussions on the city.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote in a post on X that the "New York State Police are working to protect at-risk sites and fight cyberattacks." Hochul also released a statement yesterday, June 22, regarding the situation.

"We are not aware of any specific or credible threat to New Yorkers. However, given New York’s distinctive global profile, we are taking this situation extraordinarily seriously."