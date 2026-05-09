Man charged in subway shoving attack was released from psychiatric evaluation hours earlier: Officials

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The Brief A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder for allegedly pushing an elderly man down a set of Subway stairs in Chelsea on Thursday, May 7. Rhamell Burke made his first court appearance on Saturday. Officials said Burke was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and quickly released just hours before the alleged attack.



The man accused of killing an elderly man by shoving him down a stairway at a Chelsea subway station was released from a psychiatric evaluation just hours before the attack, according to officials. On Saturday, he made his first court appearance.

What we know:

Rhamell Burke, 32, was charged with second-degree murder for the May 7 attack.

According to police, surveillance video showed Burke violently shoving a man down the stairs at the 18th Street subway station around 9:30 p.m. that day. Officers said the video showed the man, later identified as 76-year-old Ross Falzone, flying into the air and hitting his head on the steps, before landing at the bottom of the staircase.

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Rhamell Burke

Paramedics took Falzone to Bellevue Hospital, where he died from his injuries overnight.

Burke was arraigned in court Saturday on the murder charge, and a judge ordered that he be held without bail.

Suspect was released from psychiatric hospital hours before attack

Dig deeper:

According to Mayor Zohran Mamdani's office, Burke was taken to Bellevue hospital for a psychiatric evaluation on Saturday, just hours before allegedly pushing the man down the stairs.

Officials said he was released after about one hour, then discharged.

Police sources also told FOX 5 NY that Burke has been arrested four times since February.

What they're saying:

Mamdani called for an investigation into NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue’s handling of Burke's psychiatric evaluation.

"I am horrified by the killing of Ross Falzone and the circumstances that led to it," the mayor said in a press release. "New Yorkers deserve answers."

What's next:

Burke is due again in court on May 14.