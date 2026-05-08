76-year-old man dead after being shoved down subway stairs, sources say
CHELSEA - A 76-year-old man who was found unconscious and with injuries to the head has died, according to the NYPD.
76-year-old found unresponsive, now dead
What we know:
Police responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at 9:36 p.m. on May 7.
Ross Falzone, 76, was found by officers at the intersection of West 18th Street and 7th Avenue; he was unresponsive and had injuries to the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.
Sources tell FOX 5 NY that the victim was shoved down subway stairs.
An arrest has been made in connection to the crime.
Dig deeper:
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called for an investigation into NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue’s handling of a psychiatric evaluation connected to this case.
"I am horrified by the killing of Ross Falzone and the circumstances that led to it," the mayor said in a press release. "New Yorkers deserve answers."
What we don't know:
The identity of the individual who was arrested in connection with the crime is not yet known.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.