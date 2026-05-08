Expand / Collapse search

76-year-old man dead after being shoved down subway stairs, sources say

By
Published  May 8, 2026 3:39pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
article

Yellow caution tape and litter flying in the wind in Lower Manhattan in New York in the United States of America on December 18 2025. (Photo by Pierre Larrieu / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A 76-year-old man who was found unconscious and with injuries to the head has died, according to the NYPD.
    • Sources tell FOX 5 NY that the victim was shoved down subway stairs.
    • An arrest was made in connection to the crime earlier today, May 8.

CHELSEA - A 76-year-old man who was found unconscious and with injuries to the head has died, according to the NYPD.

76-year-old found unresponsive, now dead

What we know:

Police responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at 9:36 p.m. on May 7.

Ross Falzone, 76, was found by officers at the intersection of West 18th Street and 7th Avenue; he was unresponsive and had injuries to the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

Sources tell FOX 5 NY that the victim was shoved down subway stairs.

An arrest has been made in connection to the crime.

Dig deeper:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has called for an investigation into NYC Health + Hospitals / Bellevue’s handling of a psychiatric evaluation connected to this case.

FULL: Mamdani unveils child care fund and defends new tax proposals

FULL: Mamdani unveils child care fund and defends new tax proposals

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a $20 million Child Care Action Fund backed by public-private partnerships, aiming to expand universal child care and support working families. 

"I am horrified by the killing of Ross Falzone and the circumstances that led to it," the mayor said in a press release. "New Yorkers deserve answers."

What we don't know:

The identity of the individual who was arrested in connection with the crime is not yet known.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

Crime and Public Safety