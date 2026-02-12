New York City spends the most on Valentine's Day: Here's how much

article

The Brief New York City is the most expensive city for Valentine's Day in the U.S. A typical Valentine's Day in NYC ranges from $175-350 per person. Those costs are well above the national average.



Valentine's Day spending is expected to reach record highs this year, and New Yorkers typically shell out the biggest bucks!

By the numbers:

New York City consistently ranks as the No. 1 city for Valentine's Day spending in the U.S. thanks to its high cost of living, high retail density and romantic image.

In 2023, New Yorkers spent an average of $250 or more per person on dining, jewelry, flowers and travel.

Prix-fixe Valentine’s menus in Manhattan often range from $175 to $350 per person — excluding drinks! Other cities top out closer to $100.

Want to bring flowers on your dinner date? Expect to add more than $100 for a dozen roses. Traveling to NYC for a romantic getaway? A hotel room can cost upwards of $450 during Valentine's Weekend — a 30% price surge!

Even a typically cheap movie date gets expensive in the city: $60 for two tickets, popcorn and drinks.

Big picture view:

Valentine's Day in New York City is well above the national average, which experts say will break records this year at $29.1 billion, surpassing last year's record of $27.5 billion.

Americans are budgeting a record $199.78 on average for gifts, an increase from $188.81 last year and surpassing the previous record of $196.31 set in 2020.

"Much of that growth is driven by middle- and high-income shoppers who are expanding their gift lists to include friends, co-workers and even pets in addition to loved ones," said NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen.