Record lows in shootings and homicides in NYC

article

The Brief New York City saw the lowest number of shootings and homicides in recorded history from January 1, 2025, through May 31, 2025. There were 264 recorded shootings and 112 recorded homicides in that time period.



Historic lows

By the numbers:

New York City recorded 264 shootings from the start of January of this year until now. The previous record low was in 2018, when New York City recorded 267 shootings over the same time period.

There were 112 recorded homicides in the city over that same time period this year – the previous low was in 2017 and 2014, when New York City recorded 113 homicides over the same time period.

"When I took the oath of office as mayor, I made a promise that we would make this city safer and that we would drive down crime. Today, the numbers prove that we have not just kept that promise — we have exceeded it," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Illegal guns taken off the streets

Adams noted that these results could be due to New York Police Department (NYPD) officers removing over 22,000 illegal firearms from the city's streets since the start of his term.

"Results like this never happen by accident." — New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch

New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch highlighted at an Executive Budget Hearing that over 2,200 illegal guns had been taken off the streets this year alone.

"We will not let up," Tisch said. "Our summer violence reduction plan is bold and aggressive and designed to continue driving the same historic safety gains."

Downward trend

Timeline:

The NYPD reported earlier this year that 2024 concluded with a nearly 3 percent reduction in overall index crime – specifically, cases of murder, robbery, burglary, grand larceny and motor vehicle theft saw "sizable reductions" across the city.

2024 also marked the second straight year of crime declines in NYC's subway system, with a 5.4 percent reduction.