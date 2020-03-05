New York City sees surge in major crime

article

Newly released statistics show a big jump in crime last month compared to a year ago.

The NYPD says major crimes grew 22.5% in February compared to the same month last year including a 7.1% increase in shootings. Robbery, assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto crimes all saw increases.

The only positive statistic related to murders, which were down 20%. Only 20 people were killed in New York City in February according to the NYPD.



Police officials blame criminal justice reforms for the uptick in crime.

The NYPD says that in the first 58 days of 2020, 482 individuals who had already been arrested for committing a felony such as robbery or burglary were rearrested for committing an additional 846 crimes.

Thirty-five percent, or 299, were for arrests in the seven major crime categories – murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny, and grand larceny auto – that is nearly triple the amount of those crimes committed in the same 58 days in 2019.

Officials that all of the suspects were arrested for offenses that prior to bail reform, could have landed them in jail.

In response, the NYPD says it is redeploying resources in real-time, including moving more vehicle and foot patrols in areas that have been identified as seeing an increase in crime.

The department says it is also reassigning police officers from administrative roles to the streets.

There continues to be an uptick in youths committing robberies against other kids so the NYPD is trying to work with other organizations to come up with a strategy to address rising youth crime.