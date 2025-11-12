New York City ranks in 'Top 5 Best Sports Cities' in US

article

The Brief WalletHub ranked New York City in the top 5 overall among 2025’s Best Sports Cities in America. The city scored top marks across major leagues — #1 for baseball and top 10 in every other major sport. Rankings factor in fan engagement, team performance, and ticket value for 397 U.S. cities.



New York’s passion for sports continues to pay off. A new WalletHub report ranks the Big Apple as one of the best sports cities in America, placing in the top 5 overall in 2025’s nationwide list of top sports hubs.

How New York scored

According to the study, New York City placed #4 overall and #4 among large sports cities, thanks to its championship history, fan loyalty and breadth of professional teams.

Here’s how the city ranked by sport:

1st – Baseball

4th – Hockey

6th – Football

6th – Soccer

7th – Basketball

WalletHub’s analysis compared 397 U.S. cities across more than 50 key metrics, including team performance, ticket affordability, fan engagement and stadium accessibility.

The report highlights that New York fans may pay premium prices to attend games, but they’re also watching some of the country’s most successful and storied franchises.

From Yankee Stadium to Madison Square Garden, and the energy surrounding the Jets, Giants, Knicks, Rangers, Islanders and NYCFC, the data underscores how deeply sports are woven into the city’s culture.

Where to see the full rankings

You can view the full 2025 Best Sports Cities rankings and methodology on WalletHub.com.

(Courtesy of New York Giants and New York Jets)

New York City's sports teams

Professional Teams

New York Yankees – MLB

New York Mets – MLB

New York Giants – NFL

New York Jets – NFL

New York Knicks – NBA

Brooklyn Nets – NBA

New York Rangers – NHL

New York Islanders – NHL

New Jersey Devils – NHL

New York Liberty – WNBA

New York Red Bulls – MLS

New York City FC – MLS

College Teams

Army Black Knights – NCAA (FBS / Patriot League for most sports)

Columbia Lions – NCAA (Ivy League)

Fordham Rams – NCAA (Patriot League / FCS)

Hofstra Pride – NCAA (CAA)

Iona Gaels – NCAA (MAAC)

LIU Sharks – NCAA (NEC)

Manhattan Jaspers – NCAA (MAAC)

St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers – NCAA (NEC)

St. John’s Red Storm – NCAA (Big East)

Wagner Seahawks – NCAA (NEC)

Here are the top 20 U.S. sports cities ranked:

Boston, MA Los Angeles, CA Pittsburgh, PA New York, NY Dallas, TX Philadelphia, PA San Francisco, CA Kansas City, MO Washington, DC Miami, FL Atlanta, GA Denver, CO Seattle, WA Green Bay, WI Minneapolis, MN Cincinnati, OH New Orleans, LA Cleveland, OH Baltimore, MD Chicago, IL