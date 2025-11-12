New York City ranks in 'Top 5 Best Sports Cities' in US
NEW YORK - New York’s passion for sports continues to pay off. A new WalletHub report ranks the Big Apple as one of the best sports cities in America, placing in the top 5 overall in 2025’s nationwide list of top sports hubs.
How New York scored
According to the study, New York City placed #4 overall and #4 among large sports cities, thanks to its championship history, fan loyalty and breadth of professional teams.
Here’s how the city ranked by sport:
- 1st – Baseball
- 4th – Hockey
- 6th – Football
- 6th – Soccer
- 7th – Basketball
WalletHub’s analysis compared 397 U.S. cities across more than 50 key metrics, including team performance, ticket affordability, fan engagement and stadium accessibility.
The report highlights that New York fans may pay premium prices to attend games, but they’re also watching some of the country’s most successful and storied franchises.
From Yankee Stadium to Madison Square Garden, and the energy surrounding the Jets, Giants, Knicks, Rangers, Islanders and NYCFC, the data underscores how deeply sports are woven into the city’s culture.
Where to see the full rankings
You can view the full 2025 Best Sports Cities rankings and methodology on WalletHub.com.
(Courtesy of New York Giants and New York Jets)
New York City's sports teams
Professional Teams
- New York Yankees – MLB
- New York Mets – MLB
- New York Giants – NFL
- New York Jets – NFL
- New York Knicks – NBA
- Brooklyn Nets – NBA
- New York Rangers – NHL
- New York Islanders – NHL
- New Jersey Devils – NHL
- New York Liberty – WNBA
- New York Red Bulls – MLS
- New York City FC – MLS
College Teams
- Army Black Knights – NCAA (FBS / Patriot League for most sports)
- Columbia Lions – NCAA (Ivy League)
- Fordham Rams – NCAA (Patriot League / FCS)
- Hofstra Pride – NCAA (CAA)
- Iona Gaels – NCAA (MAAC)
- LIU Sharks – NCAA (NEC)
- Manhattan Jaspers – NCAA (MAAC)
- St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers – NCAA (NEC)
- St. John’s Red Storm – NCAA (Big East)
- Wagner Seahawks – NCAA (NEC)
Here are the top 20 U.S. sports cities ranked:
- Boston, MA
- Los Angeles, CA
- Pittsburgh, PA
- New York, NY
- Dallas, TX
- Philadelphia, PA
- San Francisco, CA
- Kansas City, MO
- Washington, DC
- Miami, FL
- Atlanta, GA
- Denver, CO
- Seattle, WA
- Green Bay, WI
- Minneapolis, MN
- Cincinnati, OH
- New Orleans, LA
- Cleveland, OH
- Baltimore, MD
- Chicago, IL
The Source: Information from WalletHub "2025’s Best Sports Cities" report and ESPN were used in this article.