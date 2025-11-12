Expand / Collapse search

New York City ranks in 'Top 5 Best Sports Cities' in US

Published  November 12, 2025 8:41am EST
Sports
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on May 14, 2024 in New York City. The Knicks won 121-9

The Brief

    • WalletHub ranked New York City in the top 5 overall among 2025’s Best Sports Cities in America.
    • The city scored top marks across major leagues — #1 for baseball and top 10 in every other major sport.
    • Rankings factor in fan engagement, team performance, and ticket value for 397 U.S. cities.

NEW YORK - New York’s passion for sports continues to pay off. A new WalletHub report ranks the Big Apple as one of the best sports cities in America, placing in the top 5 overall in 2025’s nationwide list of top sports hubs.

How New York scored

According to the study, New York City placed #4 overall and #4 among large sports cities, thanks to its championship history, fan loyalty and breadth of professional teams.

Here’s how the city ranked by sport:

  • 1st – Baseball
  • 4th – Hockey
  • 6th – Football
  • 6th – Soccer
  • 7th – Basketball

WalletHub’s analysis compared 397 U.S. cities across more than 50 key metrics, including team performance, ticket affordability, fan engagement and stadium accessibility.

Best Sports Cities
Source: WalletHub

The report highlights that New York fans may pay premium prices to attend games, but they’re also watching some of the country’s most successful and storied franchises.

From Yankee Stadium to Madison Square Garden, and the energy surrounding the Jets, Giants, Knicks, Rangers, Islanders and NYCFC, the data underscores how deeply sports are woven into the city’s culture.

Where to see the full rankings

You can view the full 2025 Best Sports Cities rankings and methodology on WalletHub.com.

Blue and red NY logo of the Giants and green and white football and name logo of the Jets

(Courtesy of New York Giants and New York Jets)

New York City's sports teams

Professional Teams

  • New York Yankees – MLB
  • New York Mets – MLB
  • New York Giants – NFL
  • New York Jets – NFL
  • New York Knicks – NBA
  • Brooklyn Nets – NBA
  • New York Rangers – NHL
  • New York Islanders – NHL
  • New Jersey Devils – NHL
  • New York Liberty – WNBA
  • New York Red Bulls – MLS
  • New York City FC – MLS

College Teams

  • Army Black Knights – NCAA (FBS / Patriot League for most sports)
  • Columbia Lions – NCAA (Ivy League)
  • Fordham Rams – NCAA (Patriot League / FCS)
  • Hofstra Pride – NCAA (CAA)
  • Iona Gaels – NCAA (MAAC)
  • LIU Sharks – NCAA (NEC)
  • Manhattan Jaspers – NCAA (MAAC)
  • St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers – NCAA (NEC)
  • St. John’s Red Storm – NCAA (Big East)
  • Wagner Seahawks – NCAA (NEC)

Here are the top 20 U.S. sports cities ranked

  1. Boston, MA
  2. Los Angeles, CA
  3. Pittsburgh, PA
  4. New York, NY
  5. Dallas, TX
  6. Philadelphia, PA
  7. San Francisco, CA
  8. Kansas City, MO
  9. Washington, DC
  10. Miami, FL
  11. Atlanta, GA
  12. Denver, CO
  13. Seattle, WA
  14. Green Bay, WI
  15. Minneapolis, MN
  16. Cincinnati, OH
  17. New Orleans, LA
  18. Cleveland, OH
  19. Baltimore, MD
  20. Chicago, IL

The Source: Information from WalletHub "2025’s Best Sports Cities" report and ESPN were used in this article. 

