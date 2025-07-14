Expand / Collapse search

Trendy NYC photobooths: List of locations

By Sara Shibata
Published  July 14, 2025 1:45pm EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
Analog film photo strip with various facial expressions - surprised, serious and happy.

The Brief

    • Retro and vintage physical photos from photobooths are in.
    • People form lines for photobooth locations across the city to strike a pose.
    • Check out this list of where to find them in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY - In a world of digital selfies and online content sharing, younger generations still haven't given up on this retro physical media: photobooths.

Photobooths are still the rage in New York City and TikTok users share videos of long lines and wait-times, especially in popular spots like the "Old Friend Photobooth."

"Waited 40 minutes but so worth it," says one user @bellagfindley on TikTok. Another user, @madisonauten, made a video captioned, "Wait in line with me for the old friend film photobooth." 

Check out this list of where you can locate them across the city. 

Photobooths in NYC:

Bowery:

Chinatown: 

Upper West Side:

Greenwhich Village: 

Midtown: 

Tribeca: 

Brooklyn: 

The locations above are all currently active photobooths verified on TikTok, Instagram, official websites and a site that tracks certain photobooth locations. 

The Source: This article uses information from posts on TikTok and Instagram, as well as Photobooth.net.


 

