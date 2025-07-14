Trendy NYC photobooths: List of locations
NEW YORK CITY - In a world of digital selfies and online content sharing, younger generations still haven't given up on this retro physical media: photobooths.
Photobooths are still the rage in New York City and TikTok users share videos of long lines and wait-times, especially in popular spots like the "Old Friend Photobooth."
"Waited 40 minutes but so worth it," says one user @bellagfindley on TikTok. Another user, @madisonauten, made a video captioned, "Wait in line with me for the old friend film photobooth."
Check out this list of where you can locate them across the city.
Photobooths in NYC:
Bowery:
- Old Friend Photobooth at 145 Allen St.
- $8 for one four-image strip.
- Untitled at 3 Freeman Alley
- $6 for two prints with three images each.
Chinatown:
- Somethingsoft at the Roome pop-up on 324 Grand St.
- $6 for one print.
Upper West Side:
- The Smith at 1900 Broadway
- $5 for two strips with three images each.
Greenwhich Village:
- Memento Photobooth on the corner of W 10th and 7th Ave.
- $9 for two strips with four images each.
- The Folly at 92 W Houston St.
- $7 for one strip with four images.
Midtown:
- Rough Trade Booth at 1250 6th Ave.
- $5 for one strip with four images.
- The Smith at 1150 Broadway
- $5 for two strips with three images each.
Tribeca:
- Bubby's on 120 Hudson St.
- $7 for one strip with four images.
- The Roxy Hotel on 6th Ave.
- $13 for two strips with three images each.
Brooklyn:
- Birdy's at 1215 Myrtle Ave.
- $7 for one strip with four images
- Brooklyn Film Camera at 855 Grand St.
- $7 for one strip with four images
- Coyote Club at 417 Throop Ave.
- $7 for one strip with four images
- Twins Lounge at 732 Manhattan Ave.
- $7 for one strip with four images
The locations above are all currently active photobooths verified on TikTok, Instagram, official websites and a site that tracks certain photobooth locations.
The Source: This article uses information from posts on TikTok and Instagram, as well as Photobooth.net.