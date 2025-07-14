Trendy NYC photobooths: List of locations

article

The Brief Retro and vintage physical photos from photobooths are in. People form lines for photobooth locations across the city to strike a pose. Check out this list of where to find them in New York City.



In a world of digital selfies and online content sharing, younger generations still haven't given up on this retro physical media: photobooths.

Photobooths are still the rage in New York City and TikTok users share videos of long lines and wait-times, especially in popular spots like the "Old Friend Photobooth."

"Waited 40 minutes but so worth it," says one user @bellagfindley on TikTok. Another user, @madisonauten, made a video captioned, "Wait in line with me for the old friend film photobooth."

Check out this list of where you can locate them across the city.

Photobooths in NYC:

Bowery:

Chinatown:

Upper West Side:

The Smith at 1900 Broadway

$5 for two strips with three images each.

Greenwhich Village:

Midtown:

Tribeca:

Brooklyn:

The locations above are all currently active photobooths verified on TikTok, Instagram, official websites and a site that tracks certain photobooth locations.

The Source: This article uses information from posts on TikTok and Instagram, as well as Photobooth.net.



