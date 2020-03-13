New York City mayor: The schools must stay open

Coronavirus in NYC Mayor warns it could be a crisis for 6 months

Mayor Bill de Blasio is explaining why he feels the New York City public school system must stay open at this time despite the coronavirus shutting many other institutions in the city.

"The schools are where kids are safe. A lot of parents, if the school's not there, the parent can't go to work, especially in a single-parent household," de Blasio said in an in-depth interview on the FOX 5 morning show Good Day New York. "You can't bring you kid to work in most places."

He said it was a critical resource for families to keep the city running.

"We need people to show up at work."

"We need people to show up at work."

"The city has to keep going. We need people to have their livelihoods. We need people to show up at work. We need our public servants to be where they need to be to take care of folks," de Blasio said.

700,000 children in the New York City public school system live in poverty conditions.

"When kids go to school, it's not just about their education, which I don't want to interrupt. I don't want to see kids miss weeks or months of school. It's where a lot of kids get their meals. A lot of kids who are less-advantaged really depend on the schools for meals."

"The city has to keep going."

The mayor added, "The city has to keep going. We need people to have their livelihoods. We need people to show up at work. We need our public servants to be where they need to be to take care of folks."

He continued, "We have to have a workforce in our hospitals, in our clinics, our first responders. We need them, especially in this moment. They need their kids to be in school so they can show up to work. This is a big part of the equation."

Mayor de Blasio did leave the door slightly open to closing schools at a later date.

"We will take steps as needed," de Blasio says.

The mayor said the number of cases in the city did not jump overnight and sit at 95 as of Friday morning.

"For the vast majority of people, first of all, if you even got coronavirus, but you're healthy and you don't have those pre-existing conditions, most people will experience it. 80% is the global experience right now, will experience it like cold or flu."

De Blasio says he predicts that the virus will impact the city for six months until the crisis is receding.

"It's going to be a long battle."

"It's going to be a long battle. Nothing I'm saying is to minimize the danger. People are going to suffer. We're going to lose some people. There's no question. I say that with pain. But the truth is also, New Yorkers can handle it."