New York City launches vaccine passport

New York City will require proof of vaccination for people who want to dine indoors and take part in other activities like gyms and theaters and for those who work there. It is the city's most aggressive step yet in tackling the highly contagious delta variant.

"This is a miraculous place, literally full of wonders," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "If you’re vaccinated, all that’s gonna open up to you. If you have the key, you can open the door. If you’re unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many things."

De Blasio said New York City is the first in the nation to take this approach. The Key to NYC Pass will launch on Aug. 16, 2021, and be enforced starting on Sept. 13, 2021.

The New York City Hospitality Alliance said this policy makes more sense than another shutdown.

"There's no doubt that this mandate is going to pose significant challenges for local restaurants, bars, and workers," Executive Director Andrew Rigie said. "But we also recognize that we cannot go back down to reduced occupancy and shutdown orders, which could likely happen if we do nothing now."

New Yorkers can provide proof of vaccination by pulling up the NYC Covid Safe app, which is the new coronavirus vaccination app the city is rolling out. The app allows a user to upload a copy of the user's photo ID, vaccination card, and results of any COVID-19 test from the previous week.

Some people have noted that a user can easily upload fake documents into the NYC Covid Safe app because there is no verification tied to it, unlike the state's New York Excelsior Pass.

Patrons will also be allowed to use the Excelsior Pass or show their vaccine card under the mayor's plan.

The final details of the policy have yet to be announced. De Blasio would only say that they are coming in the coming weeks.