New York City launches bid to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

article

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that the city is joining Chicago, Atlanta, and several other cities bidding to host the Democratic National Convention in 2024.

The bid proposes Madison Square Garden as the primary event site, with the Jacob K. Javits Center available to host other components of the event.

"This is the most diverse city in America, and one that reflects the face of not only the Democratic Party, but the entire nation. There is no better place for the DNC to host their convention than New York City, which is why we are proud to submit our bid today for the 2024 convention," said Mayor Adams.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio had applied to hos the convention in 2016 but ultimately lost to Philadelphia.

RELATED: Mayor Adams' recent NYC crime remarks under scrutiny

City officials say that hosting the 2024 convention could bring more than $200M in economic activity and over 50,000 visitors to the region.

The last time New York City hosted a presidential nominating convention was in 2004, for the Republican Party. The Democratic Parry last held one of the events in the Big Apple in 1992.

Advertisement

"The Big Apple is the perfect place for America’s Democrats to host its next convention and supercharge our campaign to retain the White House and Congress," said Senator Charles Schumer. "New York has all the capacity, resources, and endless amenities to host a historic convention, and notably, New York has been the launching point for successful national campaigns for Democrats. I will work hand-in-glove with Mayor Adams and civic and business leaders to promote New York’s first-rate bid."