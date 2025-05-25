Your guide to NYC's eight beaches

article

The Brief All eight of New York City's public beaches opened this weekend, May 24. The beaches are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in summer. Each beach offers different activities and amenities.



NYC's eight beaches opened yesterday, May 24, and will remain open through September 7.

All beaches are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during summer, and they are all accessible. Alcoholic beverages and dogs, barring service animals, are not permitted on the beaches.

Cedar Grove Beach

The newest beach, the city took control of the oceanfront bungalow colony and transformed it into what it is today.

Located at Ebbitts Street and Cedar Grove Avenue on Staten Island, it is one of four beaches at Great Kills Park.

Parking at Cedar Grove Beach is free.

Brighton Beach, featuring Coney Island Boardwalk

Found along the Atlantic Ocean, from West 37th Street to Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn, Brighton Beach is accompanied by the Coney Island Boardwalk.

Brighton Beach has metered parking.

The boardwalk touts several amusement rides and summer events, including the annual Mermaid Parade. Admission prices and times of entry can be found here.

Manhattan Beach

East of Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach can be found on Oriental Blvd., running from Ocean Avenue to Mackenzie Street.

Barbecuing near the beach is allowed and even encouraged.

Manhattan Beach's parking is paid.

Midland Beach, featuring Franklin D. Roosevelt Boardwalk

Both Midland and South Beach neighbor the Franklin D. Roosevelt Boardwalk; Midland is on the Lower New York Bay in Staten Island, running from Fort Wadsworth to Miller Field.

Barbecuing is allowed near the beach, and there is also a bicycle and skate path, open from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Midland Beach has free parking lots.

The two-and-a-half-mile boardwalk features baseball fields, volleyball courts and fishing areas, as well as several other fields and facilities.

Orchard Beach

Created in the 1930s, Orchard Beach is the Bronx's sole public beach.

Located on the Long Island Sound in Pelham Bay Park, the 115-acre beach features a promenade, two playgrounds and over two dozen courts for recreational sports.

Parking at Orchard Beach is paid.

Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk

Rockaway Beach is the only place in the city where you can legally ride a surfboard. Here is a list of the rules for surfing at the beach.

Running alongside the Atlantic Ocean from Beach 9th Street, Far Rockaway, to Beach 149th Street, beach-goers can also fish and kayak. Concessions and shows on the boardwalk can be found here.

There is free street parking in the vicinity of Rockaway Beach.

South Beach

On the Lower New York Bay, from Fort Wadsworth to Miller Field, South Beach is close to the Franklin D. Roosevelt Boardwalk.

Beach-goers here can take in the view of the Verazzano Bridge while they play tennis or kayak. The beach features a park designed especially for seniors – the park contains chess tables, benches and bocce courts.

Parking at South Beach is free.

Wolfe's Pond Beach

On Raritan Bay and Prince's Bay, Wolfe's Pond Beach runs from Holton Avenue to Cornelia Avenue in Staten Island.

A smaller and more secluded beach, it is only a ten-minute walk from Wolfe's Pond Park, which boasts cycling trails, hiking trails and playgrounds.

Wolfe's Pond Beach has free parking.

Complaints

Beach-goers can report unsanitary conditions, improper maintenance or missing or broken safety equipment at any public beach in New York City.