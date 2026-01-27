New York City appoints first 'World Cup Czar,' announces key leadership roles

article

The Brief New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced five new appointments and reappointments across city government on Tuesday. Among these appointments was the city's first "World Cup Czar" ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The new appointees will play a key role in shaping city policy, supporting city workers and preparing for major events.



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced five new appointments and reappointments across city government on Tuesday, including the city's first "World Cup Czar" ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to a press release from his office.

World Cup 'Czar'

Maya Handa, the new "World Cup Czar," will coordinate city agencies, mayoral offices and private partners for the event. Handa served as Mamdani's campaign manager during the latter half of his run for mayor.

"The World Cup is a tremendous opportunity to uplift our small businesses, boost our economy and bring New Yorkers together to enjoy the beautiful game," Handa said in a statement.

Dig deeper:

Mamdani also appointed Stephanie Silkowski as director of the Mayor’s Office of Appointments and Bitta Mostofi as special advisor for Strategic Coordination and Operations to the First Deputy Mayor on Tuesday.

Silkowski has a background in the public sector and non-profit leadership; she's also worked with The Bridge Project and the New York City Council, per the release. Mostofi is a longtime advocate for immigrant and human rights, with experience at the federal, state and local levels.

The release also states that Renee Campion was reappointed as commissioner of the Office of Labor Relations and Kim L. Yu will continue as director of the Mayor’s Office of Contract Services and Chief Procurement Officer.

Campion has worked at the Office of Labor Relations for more than 20 years, managing labor contracts for 360,000 city employees, and Yu has led procurement modernization efforts and previously held leadership roles in the city’s Office of the Comptroller and Department of Transportation, as per the release.

"These leaders prove there is no one way to serve the public," Mamdani said in a statement. "They have practiced law, helmed historic campaigns and delivered transformational legislation."

"They have expanded access to child care, stood up for immigrant communities and secured essential contracts for working people," the mayor added. "These appointees have all demonstrated a serious, unwavering commitment to public service."

The new appointees will play a key role in shaping city policy, supporting city workers and preparing for major events, the release states.