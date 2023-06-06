New York cannabis rollout way behind schedule

Dozens of prospective dispensary operators say they are facing challenges opening up their cannabis businesses.

Carson Grant met us at Haggerty Playground in Hollis, Queens where he was arrested as a teenager in the midst of the criminalization era of marijuana. But instead of speaking with us at the park this day, he should be busy at his own retail cannabis store, NY Elite Cannabis.

While the website is up and running, they've not been able to open retail despite being granted his license from the state back in November. The holdup he says, is New York State promised low-interest loans which have not come. And help to find a retail space, which has been impossible.

"I thought I'd be up and running in 3–4 months and now I'm in the 8th month and still no progress." Grant says.

Grant recently signed a letter along with others in his position demanding the state cut through the red tape. His frustration is shared by suppliers up the chain including growers like Tricolla Farms upstate in Berkshire, New York.

Like other growers, Tricolla harvested their crops last year, which then had nowhere to go. Now planting has to begin this coming weekend and with only 7 retail cannabis locations open thus far in NYC, they have no idea where this year's harvest will go. And there are fears they'll have to eat the cost - yet again this year.

"Frustrated. Really? And kind of, you know, we're losing hope." — Tricolla Farms Co-Founder Brittany Carbone

Sources tell Fox 5 the key to the delay is the State Dormitory Agency called DASNY.

DASNY is New York State's public finance and construction authority.

License holders say DASNY promised low interest loans and turn-key retail locations, and they say neither has materialized.

Grant says DASNY has not responded to his attempts to contact the agency while looking to understand the delays. Other's are also concerned about the delays.

"People were promised real estate and expedited real estate..." Carbone says, "...20 stores by the end of the year and 20 stores every month thereafter. We were told all 150 stores would be opened by the end of Q2 2023. And this is all coming from DASNY. So, it's really been the lack of transparency."

Fox 5 has reached out to DASNY and has not heard back from them as of this report.