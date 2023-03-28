How one New York brewery is using oysters to save local reefs

article

It may seem unusual to some people to use oysters or oyster shells to create a new beer, but that's exactly what one New York City brewery did, and it's helping the environment.

Earlier this year, TALEA Beer Co. teamed up with the Billion Oyster Project to create the beer She Sells Seashells to support the organization's mission to restore oyster reefs in New York Harbor.

Founded in 2014, the Billion Oyster Project has restored 100 million oysters to New York Harbor and has a larger goal of restoring 1 billion oysters to the harbor by 2035. In addition, 2 million pounds of oyster shells have been collected and prepared for reuse so far. After a year of preparation, the shells are seeded with oyster larvae that settle onto the shells.

According to NOAA's National Ocean Service , once the larvae permanently attach to a surface, they are known as spat.

According to the Billion Oyster Project, the spat-on-shell oysters and cured shells are then placed in reef sites in New York Harbor to become self-sustaining oyster populations.

TALEA Beer Co. was founded in April 2019 by Tara Hankinson and LeAnn Darland, who met while working at a beer e-commerce startup.

"They quickly bonded over the realization that, although women are the fastest-growing subset of craft beer consumers, beers are rarely made or marketed with women in mind," said TALEA Beer Co's. Noelle Witt. "They out to make easy-to-love, approachable beers that appeal to a broader audience."

TALEA currently has two Brooklyn, New York, locations and is preparing to open its first Manhattan location later in 2023.

Witt said it's always been a pleasure to brew beer that people enjoy while giving back to the community. That's where She Sells Seashells comes in.

"We've always been inspired by Billion Oyster Project and are thrilled to partner with their team," Witt said. "We both share a strong connection to our NYC community and have a love for the seas, so we hope to bring awareness to Billion Oyster Project's important work."

Among other ingredients, the She Sells Seashells beer is brewed with – you guessed it – oyster shells.

"Our team visited the Billion Oyster Project's headquarters on Governors Island, where we collected about 100lbs of shells from their oyster piles for the beer," said TALEA Beer Co's. Noelle Witt.

Witt added that TALEA brewed a 20-barrel batch of She Sells Seashells.

"The toasty flavors of oyster stouts are a perfect match for winter weather , so we likely won't brew the beer again this year," Witt said. "But it's been a huge hit in our taprooms and with retailers, which has been exciting to see."

Witt added that while TALEA has had the opportunity to collaborate on other beers with partners like Levain Bakery , Bowery Farming and Dogfish Head Brewery in the past, the She Sells Seashells oyster beer has a partnership donation element.

Some of the proceeds from the sale of She Sells Seashells were donated to Billion Oyster Project's efforts.

"She Sells Seashells oyster stout supports BOP's mission to restore oyster reefs to New York Harbor through public education initiatives," Witt said. "It's always a pleasure to be able to brew beer people enjoy while giving back to our local community."

Witt said that in April, TALEA would release a collaboration beer with Tony's Chocolonely , whose mission is to make 100% exploitation-free chocolate worldwide.