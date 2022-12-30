New Year's Eve preparations underway in Times Square

Saturday's New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will be the first one at full capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

With the final preparations underway, law enforcement is working to ensure revelers will be able to enjoy the celebrations safely.

The NYPD says they are coordinating with state police, the Secret Service, and the FBI, with thousands of plainclothes officers on hand, along with bomb squads, K-9 detection units, and many extra hands on deck.

There will be three access points to get into safety zones in Times Square and people looking to celebrate can enter from 6th and 8th Avenue at 38th Street, 49th Street, 52nd Street, and 56th Street.

At each of those access points, there will be heavy screening.

Prohibited items include umbrellas, chairs, blankets, backpacks, and large bags. Alcohol is also not allowed in safety zones to watch the ball drop.

The ball that will drop this year is 12 feet in diameter, has two thousand crystal triangles, 32,000 LED lights, and weighs six tons.

Police say that there are currently no credible threats to the event, but they will remain vigilant.