New mega water park coming to Long Island

Sprawling across 42 acres in Calverton, Long Island, a brand-new water park is getting ready to make a big splash.

"Watching the kids play, that’s my specialty. Showing kids how to have fun," said developer and owner Eric Scott.

Scott gave FOX 5 NY the first tour of what will become the Island Water Park, a mega water park with a huge manmade lake, indoor surfing, a Ninja Warrior obstacle course, electric bumper boats with water cannons, beach volleyball courts, a spa, golf simulators and so much more.

Scott says he believes it will complement what’s already here in this area.

"Splish Splash, even though it’s a waterpark, they’re all rides. We don’t have one ride. Ours are activities. I think anyone coming from any kind of distance is going to want to go to Splish Splash also, the aquarium, Tanger Outlets, all the benefits of Island Water Park," said Scott.

Riverhead Town Supervisor says the park can’t come soon enough. It’s been more than 20 years in the making, with some plan revisions and ongoing questions from environmental groups. Now, the park is just a few months from opening. It already has its permits and has passed state and county environmental reviews.

"Unfortunately in Riverhead we don’t have a lot of activities for our youth and this is going to employ our youth. It is a mini Disneyland!" exclaimed Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar.

"The tourism that’s going to go on between here and the rest of the wineries, the farms, we thrive in the town of Riverhead and people coming out and seeing all the cool things we have here," said Riverhead councilman Frank Beyrodt Jr.

"When people walk into this place I want them to be in awe and when they leave I want them to have nothing but smiles and I promise you that’s what I’m doing it for," said Scott.

Scott says five hundred jobs will be created here and he hopes visitors will also spend their money at local hotels, businesses, and restaurants. Island Water Park is set to open in late fall/early winter.

Advertisement