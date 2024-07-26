Bodycam footage shows police exchange gunfire with armed man inside New Jersey home

Heart-pounding police body camera footage shows the moments two New Jersey police officers came under fire during a domestic dispute earlier this year.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office shared footage on Thursday of the Mar. 8 police-involved shooting that happened on Orchard Avenue in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

Police say officers Derek Fiabane and Paul Piromalli responded to a residence around 10 p.m. that night and were shot at by 44-year-old Vincent Correa.

Body camera footage shows the officers talking to a woman outside the home who claimed that a resident inside was acting hostile and was armed.

"I don't really quite understand what he's upset about, but it's a little out of control," the unnamed woman told police. "He does have a lot of guns in the basement."

She added that the man, who she later called Vincent, was not threatening her directly, but she was "not able to reach him."

"He's calling us all kinds of names – all very derogatory – things like that," the woman is heard telling officers.

When police entered the home, body camera footage shows Correa emerge from a backroom and appear to take aim at the officers.

Officer Piromalli finds cover behind a wall to his left, and a smattering of gunfire immediately erupts inside the home.

After a brief gun battle, body camera footage shows Correa lying on the floor as officers command him to "move the gun."

Correa, a Hamilton resident, died at the scene of the shooting, according to police.

Investigators say Officer Fiabane was shot during the gunfight and has since been released from the hospital.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is continuing to investigate the deadly officer-involved shooting pursuant to their policy on such incidents.