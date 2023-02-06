New skating rink is 1,131 feet above Manhattan

A new skating rink offers views of the Statue of Liberty and Yankee Stadium.

Edge NYC is known for its panoramic views but now you can skate at Sky Skate at the facility.

The indoor rink means you don't have to bundle up to enjoy the rink at 1,131 feet in the sky.

Edge NYC General Manager, Jason Horkin says it is only $10 for a 30-minute skate session including skate rentals.



The surface is actually GLICE – a synthetic ice that skaters of all ages and experience levels can glide across.

Learn more information about SKY SKATE, and book reservations at www.edgenyc.com