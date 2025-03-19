New sinkhole shuts down both lanes of I-80 in New Jersey

A new sinkhole has forced the closure of both lanes of I-80 in Wharton, New Jersey, disrupting traffic Wednesday evening.

What we know:

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-80 in Wharton, New Jersey, are now shut down due to a newly formed sinkhole. Officials say a "significant void" was discovered beneath the eastbound lanes, raising concerns about roadway stability.

The first sinkhole was detected on February 10, leading to the closure of the eastbound lanes.

While repair crews have been working continuously since to fix the affected area, the new sinkhole has forced the closure of both lanes as crews assess the damage.

What's next:

The Hopatcong Police Department says that all traffic is being diverted to Route 15 North as a result of the sinkhole.