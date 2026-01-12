New poll shows how NYC feels about ICE

The Brief A new poll finds 67% of New York City voters oppose ICE raids, with 55% saying enforcement should stop entirely. Most voters support the city’s sanctuary laws, with 52% saying the NYPD should not assist ICE during immigration raids. Two-thirds of respondents say ICE raids create fear and chaos in immigrant communities, while 30% say they are necessary to enforce immigration laws.



As the country grapples with federal immigration enforcement ramping up in parts of the country, New Yorkers are weighing in on enforcement policy.

What we know:

A new citywide poll released Monday shows a strong majority of voters oppose Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids and want local police to stay out of them.

Here's what the poll found:

More than half disagree with ICE raids

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: NYPD responds as immigration activists block a garage used by ICE vans during a protest against a purported ICE raid on Canal Street on November 29, 2025 in New York City.

By the numbers:

The survey, conducted by the Honan Strategy Group, found that 67% of likely voters oppose ICE raids being conducted in New York City, while 32% support them.

More than half of voters, 55%, said ICE should stop conducting raids in the city altogether.

Voters showed little appetite for expanding enforcement.

Only 17% said ICE should increase raids in New York City, while 14% favored scaling back operations and 11% said raids should continue at current levels.

Support for NYC sanctuary laws

People march in protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) , after a U.S. immigration agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in her car in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States in New York City, New York, United States on January 7,

The survey also found broad support for New York City’s sanctuary laws, which limit cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities.

A majority of voters, 52%, said the New York Police Department should follow sanctuary restrictions and not assist ICE.

By contrast, 30% said the NYPD should fully cooperate with ICE during raids, and 17% supported limited involvement, such as crowd control.

Local perspective:

Concerns about public safety and community impact appear to be driving opposition to ICE raids.

Two-thirds of voters, 66%, said raids create fear and chaos and endanger immigrant communities.

Whereas, 30% said raids are necessary to enforce immigration laws and maintain order.

NYPD involvement

When asked specifically about police involvement, 58% of voters said the NYPD should refuse to participate in raids to protect the city’s sanctuary laws.

On the other hand, 35% said police should assist ICE if federal agents request help.

Methodology:

The poll surveyed 848 likely New York City general election voters from all political parties using a text-to-web methodology. Interviews were conducted from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, 2025.

The survey was conducted independently by Honan Strategy Group and was not commissioned or funded by any political campaign, candidate or advocacy organization.