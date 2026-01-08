NYC braces for protests after Minneapolis ICE shooting of Renee Good | Live

The Brief A Minneapolis ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good during an enforcement operation, with federal officials claiming self-defense and local leaders disputing that account as video of the encounter circulates widely. The shooting has sparked outrage and protests nationwide, including rallies in New York City, where demonstrators are demanding accountability and reaffirming opposition to ICE operations in sanctuary cities. More demonstrations are expected in NYC while investigations continue into the shooting and its broader implications for federal immigration enforcement.



New York City officials and immigration advocates are preparing for demonstrations later Thursday following the fatal shooting of a woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis, an incident that has sparked outrage nationwide and renewed scrutiny of federal immigration enforcement.

MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 7: Community members confront ICE agents and law enforcement at the scene where ICE agents fatally shoot a woman earlier in the day in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, on January 7, 2026. A US woman was kill

Happening Today:

Protests are expected across New York City, including near Foley Square, as immigration advocates and local officials plan a morning news conference, while Homeland Security Secretary K.risti Noem is in the city, though it remains unclear whether she will address the matter.

Fatal shooting under investigation

The backstory:

The shooting occurred during an ICE enforcement operation in Minneapolis, where a federal agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good, an American citizen and mother of three.

Cellphone video circulating online shows ICE agents surrounding Macklin Good’s SUV and ordering her to exit the vehicle. As the car begins to move forward, an agent fires his weapon, killing her. The vehicle then rolls down the street and crashes into a parked car.

MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 7: Community members confront ICE agents and law enforcement at the scene where ICE agents fatally shoot a woman earlier in the day in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, on January 7, 2026. A US woman was kill

Federal officials say the agent acted in self-defense.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said Macklin Good attempted to run over an officer with her vehicle during a targeted operation.

President Donald Trump echoed that account in a post on social media, saying the woman was "disorderly" and "violently" resisted officers, describing the shooting as justified.

Who is Renee Good?

MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 8: Protesters gather in Minneapolis after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good fatally shot by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minnesota, United States on January 8, 2026. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/An

Dig deeper:

Renee Nicole Macklin Good, the woman shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis, was a 37-year-old mother of three who had recently moved to Minnesota. Born in Colorado, Macklin Good was a U.S. citizen and appeared to have no criminal history beyond a traffic ticket.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. - JANUARY 2026: The scene of the aftermath of a shooting near Portland and 34th in Minneapolis, Minn. on January 7, 2026. The woman shot and killed by a federal officer was in the vehicle in the photo. The Department of Homeland Secu

On social media, she described herself as a poet, writer, wife and mother, posting about family life, creative interests and her experiences living in Minneapolis.

Her ex-husband said she had just dropped off her 6-year-old son at school Wednesday morning and was driving home with her current partner when they encountered ICE agents.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. - JANUARY 2026: Federal agents forcefully push through a crowd of bystanders as they attempt to leave the scene where a woman was fatally shot by a federal agent earlier, in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. The Depa

He described her as a devoted Christian who had participated in youth mission trips, studied creative writing and vocal performance, and primarily focused on raising her children in recent years.

Local leaders dispute federal account

Minneapolis officials sharply disputed the federal government’s version of events.

Mayor Jacob Frey called the shooting "reckless and totally unnecessary," saying video evidence does not support claims that the officer’s life was in danger. He has called for ICE to leave the city altogether.

MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 7: ICE agents stand at the scene where ICE agents fatally shoot a woman earlier in the day in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, on January 7, 2026. A US woman was killed Wednesday after being shot by an Immig

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said the state is reviewing the incident and urged demonstrators to remain peaceful. He also confirmed the National Guard has been placed on alert.

The shooting occurred less than a mile from the site where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020, a fact that has amplified tensions in the city. Minneapolis Public Schools canceled classes Thursday and Friday, citing safety concerns.

NYC protests

People march in protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) , after a U.S. immigration agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in her car in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States in New York City, New York, United States on January 7,

In New York City, hundreds of protesters gathered Wednesday night at Foley Square, marching to 26 Federal Plaza, the headquarters of the Department of Homeland Security.

Demonstrators chanted Macklin Good’s name, held signs condemning ICE, and demanded accountability for the shooting. Organizers described the rally as an "emergency protest" in response to the video footage.

Tensions around immigration enforcement have been rising nationwide as ICE conducts operations in multiple cities.

NYC officials reaffirm sanctuary policies

New York leaders were quick to respond.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a "full and swift investigation," reiterating his long-standing opposition to ICE operating in cities.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams addresses the crowd gathered at Foley Square to protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), after a U.S. immigration agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in her car in Minneapolis,

New York City Mayor Zohran MAmdani, who campaigned on maintaining sanctuary city laws, said the city will not cooperate with ICE operations and directed city agencies, including the NYPD, to continue upholding those policies.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that "sending armed, masked federal agents into our communities does not make us safer," calling for changes to federal enforcement practices.

What's next:

Federal and local authorities continue to investigate the shooting, as scrutiny grows over ICE’s tactics and the broader role of immigration enforcement in sanctuary cities like New York.