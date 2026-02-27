New Pokémon titles revealed during 30th anniversary Presents: Everything announced

The Brief The Pokémon Company held a special 30th anniversary Pokémon Presents livestream. New mainline titles were revealed along with updates on future game releases. Several existing Pokémon games also received new content announcements.



The Pokémon franchise is looking ahead to its next generation. During a special 30th anniversary Pokémon Presents livestream, The Pokémon Company unveiled new titles and outlined what fans can expect in the coming years.

During the Feb. 27 Pokémon Presents livestream — timed with Pokémon Day and celebrating 30 years of the series — The Pokémon Company revealed Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves, the next core entries in the franchise’s mainline series. Both titles will launch globally in 2027 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The announcement included the first look at the new region, a tropical island-rich setting featuring wide open-world exploration across windswept islands and ocean areas.

Players will begin their journey by choosing one of three new starter Pokémon: Browt, Pombon and Gecqua.

Category: Bean Chick Pokémon

Type: Grass

Height: 1′ (0.3 m)

Weight: 7.7 lbs. (3.5 kg)

Ability: Overgrow

Category: Puppy Pokémon

Type: Fire

Height: 1′4″ (0.4 m)

Weight: 14.8 lbs. (6.7 kg)

Ability: Blaze

Category: Water Gecko Pokémon

Type: Water

Height: 1′ (0.3 m)

Weight: 9.5 lbs. (4.3 kg)

Ability: Torrent

Pokémon Continues 30th Celebrations with the Unveiling of Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves, the Newest Entries in the Pokémon Video Game Series (Photo provided by The Pokémon Company's official press site)

As part of the anniversary celebration, Pokémon FireRed Version and Pokémon LeafGreen Version — the beloved 2004 remakes of the original Game Boy Advance classics — were confirmed for release on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on Feb. 27, immediately following the Pokémon Presents broadcast.

These ports let longtime fans and new players revisit the Kanto region adventures that helped launch the Pokémon phenomenon in the West.

Fans won’t have to wait for 2027 to see new Pokémon content. Pokémon Pokopia, a life simulation spinoff developed for Nintendo Switch 2, is set to launch on March 5, 2026.

The trailer shown at the event highlighted new gameplay features such as cooking and multiplayer support, giving a fuller look at what players can expect early this spring.

What is Pokémon Pokopia?

Pokémon Pokopia is a new life-simulation spinoff set in the Pokémon universe. Unlike traditional mainline RPG entries that focus on gym battles and competitive training, Pokopia centers on daily life, exploration and interactive activities within a shared Pokémon community.

Players can build relationships with Pokémon, customize living spaces and take part in activities such as cooking and cooperative gameplay features. The title is designed to offer a more relaxed, lifestyle-focused experience compared to battle-heavy entries in the franchise.

Another major reveal from the event was Pokémon Champions, a battle-focused strategy title. The game will arrive on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices in April 2026, with support for cross-platform play and compatibility with Pokémon Home.

Developed by The Pokémon Works and part of the broader Pokémon franchise lineup, Champions is designed for competitive battles and strategic play across devices, with Pokémon World Championships players highly anticipating the VGC tournament changes that go along with the game's release.

Pokémon World Championships changes

Pokémon Champions will become part of the official Video Game Championship (VGC) circuit.

The title will debut at the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco. Until its full integration, competitors seeking invitations to Worlds will continue to compete in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet at Championship Series events, where players can still earn Play! Points and Championship Points. At a later date to be announced, VGC events will transition exclusively to Pokémon Champions as the primary competitive platform.

Giovanni Cischke (R) reacts after defeating James Evans (L) in the Video Game Championships Masters final during the Pokémon World Championships at the Anaheim Convention Center Arena in Anaheim, California, on August 17, 2025. (Photo by Frederic J. Expand

Pokémon Go, TCG and Cafe Remix updates

Beyond the games themselves, the 30th anniversary celebration includes broader franchise updates:

Pokémon GO will continue its celebrations with anniversary events and promo codes as part of its 10th year of service.

Pokémon TCG players can expect new card sets and anniversary collectibles tied to the year-long festivities.

Pokémon Café Remix is rolling out themed content celebrating 30 years of Pokémon partners and regions.

Legendary Pokémon like Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres were teased for Pokémon Unite as part of ongoing post-launch updates.

(Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

The Pokémon Company also unveiled a new form of Garchomp during the presentation: Mega Garchomp Z, which will appear in Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Mega Dimension.

Mega Garchomp Z is classified as the Mach Pokémon and is a Dragon-type. It stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 218.3 pounds.

Starting today, players can claim a new Mystery Gift that unlocks access to a special hyperspace distortion. Inside the event encounter, players must battle and defeat Mega Garchomp Z to obtain a Garchompite Z stone.

The limited-time distribution is available through the in-game Mystery Gift feature.

Additional details about Pokémon Legends: Z-A and its Mega Dimension content are available on the official Pokémon website.

What's next:

With its 30th anniversary just beginning, The Pokémon Company has outlined a year of releases and content updates across its gaming lineup, merchandise and live events. Further announcements and detailed release dates are expected in the months ahead.

Fans should follow official channels for updated trailers and deeper gameplay looks, especially heading into the 2027 launch window for Winds and Waves.