New Plaza Cinema reopens in new space inside church

The New Plaza Cinema has now found another new home — this time inside the Church of St. Paul and St. Andrew on the Upper West Side. The intimate theater has 72 seats and a single giant screen.

A water main break in January 2020 destroyed its former location.

"We searched many locations up and down the Upper West Side before coming upon this one through the generosity of St. Peter and St. Andrew's Church," said Gary Palmucci, the general manager and film curator.

It has been a difficult run for the independent movie art house. About 25 patrons started the nonprofit after the legendary Lincoln Plaza Cinema on the Upper West Side closed in 2018 after more than 30 years when its lease was not renewed.

"Many people who came in to us very sad or wistful — almost as if they had lost a relative," Palmucci said.

New Plaza Cinema is one of the few classic art house cinemas remaining in the city with a mailing list of 13,000 local film fans interested in keeping the beloved theater open.

"We were able to very successfully, I think, keep that spirit of community and camaraderie alive," Palmucci said.

The New Plaza Cinema will show four different films per day Thursday through Sunday. It will also be open on holidays such as Presidents' Day. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students.

The theater also has two wheelchair-accessible seats.

So, if you are ready to get out and watch a movie in an intimate setting, New Plaza Cinema is ready for you.

"We have seen that under the right circumstances with the right movies, people show up," Palmucci said, "and they're very happy to be in a movie theater."

