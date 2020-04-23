Expand / Collapse search

New parents, hospitals attempting to navigate childbirth in the midst of a pandemic

Coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a lot of prospective and new parents' plans into chaos as they struggle to find guidelines that will both keep new parents safe and allow them to experience childbirth together.

“It’s funny because when you get pregnant, everyone tells you ‘It’s not going to go as you planned,’” said Jamie Fox, who is scheduled to give birth for the first time in July in  the national epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fox was told her husband could be with her for the birth, but only for a short time afterwards. 

The pandemic led overwhelmed hospitals in New York City to ban partners from being women during labor and delivery, leading to Governor Andrew Cuomo ordering hospitals to allow partners to be there for the birth.

Despite his order, however, some parents say that hospitals don’t know how to follow the guidelines.

“Every single hospital and hospital system is interpreting these rules and these general guidelines differently,” said Jesse Pournaras, a doula.

Despite the troubles, hospitals say they are doing everything in their power to prevent new mothers and their babies from getting infected. 

