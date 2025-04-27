New device lets blind fans feel the action during Nets games at Barclays

The Brief At Barclays Center, visually impaired fans can now follow the game with their fingertips, thanks to a groundbreaking device called OneCourt. The technology uses real-time haptics and vibrations to show the movement of the ball, letting users feel every pass, dribble, and shot as it happens. The devices are offered free of charge to fans attending games.



The Brooklyn Nets are bringing fans even closer to the action — literally.

At Barclays Center, visually impaired fans can now follow the game with their fingertips, thanks to a groundbreaking device called OneCourt.

The technology uses real-time haptics and vibrations to show the movement of the ball, letting users feel every pass, dribble, and shot as it happens.

"It's incredible. The atmosphere is amazing," said Bryan Velazquez, a longtime sports fan who was born blind. "This device is a reassurance of what's happening."

How it works:

Developed by the startup OneCourt, the device transmits the ball’s position and key game moments through a small, touch-sensitive board, offering a fully immersive experience.

It also provides real-time score updates at the push of a button. The technology runs on in-arena Wi-Fi or 5G to keep fans connected live (onecourt.io).

"Having a fully immersed experience as somebody who's blind is really unlike any other sporting event I've ever been to," said Michael Cush, Chief Program Officer at VISIONS, an organization that helps the visually impaired lead more independent lives.

Alvin Suarez, a passionate New York sports fan, said OneCourt helps bring the fast-paced game to life: "It's a really fast game. You don't really know where the ball is. But experiencing it this way with the OneCourt system lets you live the action as you anticipate it."

Why you should care:

The Nets are the first professional team on the East Coast to pilot OneCourt, working alongside Ticketmaster, the NBA Launchpad program, and VISIONS. The devices are offered free of charge to fans attending games.

"Even if I can't see the court, I like being part of the atmosphere," Suarez added. "Cheering, booing the bad guys—that's part of the experience. I really enjoy that as a fan."

OneCourt’s co-founder Antyush Bollini said the inspiration came after seeing a deaf-blind soccer fan experience a match using tactile signing. Their goal was to create a more independent, intuitive way for visually impaired fans to enjoy sports without relying on a companion.

And for Velazquez, the device has added a whole new level of excitement.

"You're not really as lost about what's happening anymore," he said. "You feel where the ball's going. You're like, 'Oh wow! They made a free throw!' This adds a whole layer of enjoyment. It’s amazing."